Visit All 21 UNESCO Sites of Iran: 26 days from £5695 (save £1700)
Travel The Unknown has created the ultimate trip to Iran which includes visits to all 21 of the country's UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Comments David Mc Guinness, Founding Director of Travel The Unknown: "This itinerary will have connoisseurs of Middle Eastern history and culture champing at the bit, with all 21 UNESCO World Heritage Sites included.
"In addition to the well-known classics such as Persepolis and Masjed-e Jāmé of Isfahan, the small group will discover some of the lesser-known sites such as Lut Desert and The Persian Qanat – which were only awarded UNESCO status in 2016.
"In-fact there are so many amazing places visited that the itinerary lasts a full 26 days, but it will certainly be a holiday experience never to forget."
Highlights will include the ancient city of Ardabil in Iranian Azerbaijan, Susa – the ancient Elamite capital – Chogha Zanbil – a vast Ziggurat of ancient Mesopotamia, the famous gardens and bazaar of Shiraz, the ancient heritage and sublime stone carvings of Persepolis, Pasargadae, and the Tomb of Cyrus the Great.
During the exciting journey there will also be visits to Christian monasteries, Persian gardens, the Throne of Solomon and the desert trading city of Kerman.
The holiday departs on 15 April and 7 October 2017 and costs from £5695 per person (two sharing) – a reduction of £1700 off the original price.
This includes international and regional flights, all ground transportation, 25 nights' B&B, English-speaking guides, and entrance fees to sites and parks as per the itinerary.
A 'land only' price is also available of £5295 per person (two sharing) for those who wish to join the tour in Iran.
Call 020 7183 6371 (www.traveltheunknown.com).
For further press information contact Mick Thompson at Travel Dog PR
on 01256 357 696 (mick@traveldogpr.co.uk)
