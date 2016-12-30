News By Tag
Lee Canyon Hosts Fundraiser Race Benefitting the Nevada Donor Network on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017
Skiers and snowboarders of all levels and ages are invited to participate.
Participants can register at the event; registration is $20 and 100 percent of the proceeds are donated to Nevada Donor Network. Lee Canyon will cover registration for organ donors as well as entrants who sign up for organ donation with Nevada Donor Network.
First place prize is a 2017-18 All Access Season Pass. Entrants are invited to complete multiple runs; the entrant with the most runs will receive a 2017-18 Battle Born Season Pass. Nevada Donor Network will be onsite collecting additional monetary donations during the event.
"Chris Ruby was a regular at Lee Canyon, he and his family had been skiing at the resort for years," said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's Marketing Director. "We will continue to pay tribute to Chris' memory by raising awareness for an organization that has become close to the hearts of the Ruby family."
Lee Canyon's winter season is expected to run through March 2017, weather permitting.
About Lee Canyon
Lee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Established in 1963, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 24 trails that are accessed via three chair lifts and one tubing lift and an additional 250 acres of hike-to terrain. Lee Canyon averages 161 inches of snowfall per year and offers ski and snowboard coaching, terrain park, and lodge amenities include dining, a retail shop and a host of summer activities. For more information, please visit www.leecanyonlv.com. Follow Lee Canyon on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
