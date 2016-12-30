News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kansas Residents Workout at Home with KTWU Suzanne Andrews Functional Fitness
KTWU PBS TV airs 35 episodes of Functional Fitness with Suzanne Andrews® for Kansas Residents.
While the workouts can be done in a small space at home, each episode offers an expansive scenic view of locations across North America. From the famous Rose Gardens filmed at Butchart Gardens in British Columbia, Canada, to the Ladew Gardens in Maryland, the scenery offers a motivating background of stunning beauty for KTWU viewers to "Put the Fun in Functional Fitness.®"
Rather than emphasizing weight loss or striving for an unrealistic body image, Functional Fitness with Suzanne Andrews® offers fitness editions for specific health conditions. While many instructors show you what to do, Suzanne Andrews, a licensed Occupational Therapy Practitioner who specializes in Functional Fitness, also educates the audience on what moves not do for specific health conditions.
To date, Functional Fitness with Suzanne Andrews ® has broadcasts on 165 stations nationwide to over 55 percent of major markets on the PBS network of stations. "It's not about being a size skinny, it's about being a size healthy," states the executive producer, Suzanne Andrews.
Millions of fans appreciate this viewpoint attested by the many letters pouring in: "I am so glad to see that a new program available thru PBS via our local cable server. Your Functional Fitness program improves health and I appreciate your realistic approach. I tell all my friends about it. Thank you so much PBS and Suzanne Andrews!" Heather.
To learn more about Functional Fitness visit the producers website at http://healthwiseexercise.com
To contact KTWU visit ktwu.org
Contact
Glenn Poyer
***@healthwiseexercise.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse