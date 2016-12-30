News By Tag
Scholarship applications open for Uncommon Friends Foundation
Qualifications require that nominees reside in Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Glades, or Hendry Counties, need financial assistance, excel in school and/or their personal lives, and possess high quality character traits. Scholarships vary in application requirements, duration and financial amounts, while some are for specific schools such as Florida Gulf Coast University, High Tech Center, and PACE Center for Girls of Lee County.
For the 14th consecutive year, Uncommon Friends Foundation board member Brenda Stewart will chair the scholarship committee that includes volunteers and members of community service organizations. Over the past 21 years, the Foundation has awarded nearly 500 educational scholarships totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Uncommon Friends Foundation 2017 Scholarship Award Categories
High Tech Center Scholarship–
Berne Davis Future Teacher Scholarship for $5,000 – For a student enrolled in a program leading to a college degree in education who demonstrates financial need.
Special Recognition Scholarship – Helps defray cost of books or education for one semester for a student who needs financial assistance.
Hilliard Scholarships for $2,000 for seniors in Glades and Hendry Counties to attend FGCU– For high school seniors residing in either Glades or Hendry Counties to attend Florida Gulf Coast University who need financial assistance.
Florida Prepaid College Foundation for freshmen and sophomores to attend a state college – Covers two years of state college tuition and fees for a high school freshman or sophomore who contracts to succeed in high school, stays free of drugs and crime, and fulfills other scholarship conditions.
NEW! Health Sciences Scholarship for $1,000– Helps defray cost of books or education for any age student with financial need working toward a degree in a health field, e.g., nursing, dental hygiene, technologist, or therapist.
Lee County Bar Association Scholarship for $1,000 – Helps defray tuition, books and supplies at any Florida college or university for a student enrolled in a program leading to a law degree.
Single Parent Scholarship for $1,000 – Helps a single parent who has overcome extraordinary obstacles to further his or her education to gain skills needed to enter the workforce.
Veterans Scholarship for $1,000– Helps defray the costs of books or education for a deserving veteran of any age who has a financial need.
PACE Center for Girls of Lee County Scholarship for $1,000 – For a PACE student who has completed the Uncommon Friends Character Education curriculum and demonstrates high character traits.
The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1993 and dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. It promotes character education in schools, ethics in the workplace, and preservation of the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens and James Newton Archives..
