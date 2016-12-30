 
Scholarship applications open for Uncommon Friends Foundation

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Uncommon Friends Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2017 student scholarships, which will be awarded to deserving students, veterans, struggling adults, and single parents who are pursuing degrees in education, law, technology, and other studies.

Qualifications require that nominees reside in Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Glades, or Hendry Counties, need financial assistance, excel in school and/or their personal lives, and possess high quality character traits. Scholarships vary in application requirements, duration and financial amounts, while some are for specific schools such as Florida Gulf Coast University, High Tech Center, and PACE Center for Girls of Lee County.

Visit https://uncommonfriends.org/scholarships/opportunities/ for application forms and specific scholarship requirements. Application packets include an application form, a written essay on character, a digital color photograph, and one or more letters from a personal sponsor such as a service agency, school counselor, teacher, or principal. Completed scholarship applications must be submitted to scholarships@uncommonfriends.orgby April 1, 2017. Winners will be announced in May and will be honored at the Uncommon Friends Foundation's Uncommon Evening on Thursday, November 2.

For the 14th consecutive year, Uncommon Friends Foundation board member Brenda Stewart will chair the scholarship committee that includes volunteers and members of community service organizations. Over the past 21 years, the Foundation has awarded nearly 500 educational scholarships totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Uncommon Friends Foundation 2017 Scholarship Award Categories

High Tech Center Scholarship– Helps defray costs of tuition, books and supplies not covered by other scholarships or grants for any age student for two terms at Cape Coral's High Tech Center.

Berne Davis Future Teacher Scholarship for $5,000 – For a student enrolled in a program leading to a college degree in education who demonstrates financial need.

Special Recognition Scholarship – Helps defray cost of books or education for one semester for a student who needs financial assistance.

Hilliard Scholarships for $2,000 for seniors in Glades and Hendry Counties to attend FGCU– For high school seniors residing in either Glades or Hendry Counties to attend Florida Gulf Coast University who need financial assistance.

Florida Prepaid College Foundation for freshmen and sophomores to attend a state college – Covers two years of state college tuition and fees for a high school freshman or sophomore who contracts to succeed in high school, stays free of drugs and crime, and fulfills other scholarship conditions.

NEW! Health Sciences Scholarship for $1,000– Helps defray cost of books or education for any age student with financial need working toward a degree in a health field, e.g., nursing, dental hygiene, technologist, or therapist.

Lee County Bar Association Scholarship for $1,000 – Helps defray tuition, books and supplies at any Florida college or university for a student enrolled in a program leading to a law degree.

Single Parent Scholarship for $1,000 – Helps a single parent who has overcome extraordinary obstacles to further his or her education to gain skills needed to enter the workforce.

Veterans Scholarship for $1,000– Helps defray the costs of books or education for a deserving veteran of any age who has a financial need.

PACE Center for Girls of Lee County Scholarship for $1,000 – For a PACE student who has completed the Uncommon Friends Character Education curriculum and demonstrates high character traits.

The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1993 and dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. It promotes character education in schools, ethics in the workplace, and preservation of the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens and James Newton Archives..

