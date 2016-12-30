 
Multiple Users Can Now Share MyQ App in Single Household

Chamberlain Presents New Multi-User Feature to Be Available This Month
 
 
ELMHURST, Ill. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Chamberlain, the leader in garage door opener innovation and home access, today announces new multi-user functionality for the MyQ app. Up to three people can now independently access and control MyQ products to open, close or check the status of the garage door, turn MyQ-connected lights on or off, and access partner devices.

Multiple Users – One MyQ App

Up to three users can now easily access and control the following MyQ-connected products from their smartphones: MyQ Garage, MyQ-connected garage door openers, and MyQ-connected lights. Chamberlain's new multi-user feature ensures that family members, guests, even the dog-walker or nanny, will always have access to the garage door when they need it. Users can also control the connected devices of Chamberlain partners, such as the NestCam or Nest thermostat.

The MyQ app's new multi-user feature assigns individuals one of the following roles:

•Account Holder – The ability to send anyone an invitation via email, and to revoke users. Once the invitee accepts the invitation, the Account Holder can assign them the role of Home Occupant or Guest.

•Home Occupant – Access to all MyQ products, and has permission to opt-in to all notifications and alerts about home activities.

•Guest – Access to all MyQ products, but receives only the notification and alerts as permitted by the Account Holder. This way, the out-of-town guest, dog-walker, nanny, etc., won't receive unnecessary alerts.

Scheduling Capabilities

A new MyQ feature is the convenient and customizable scheduling function, available in Q1 of 2017. With this feature, users can create a schedule for closing their MyQ-connected garage door and turning MyQ lighting on or off at a specific time, ensuring the garage door will never be left open and users will never come home to a dark house again. Users can also schedule delivery of text or email notifications when the garage door has closed or the lights have turned on or off. Ideal when traveling, this new scheduling feature delivers peace of mind to homeowners, knowing the garage door is closed while away and that MyQ-enabled lights can be turned on and off at specific times to mimic the presence of someone at home.

"Chamberlain's new features allow multiple users the convenience of knowing what's happening at home, even when they're away," said Martin Heckmann, Strategic Business Unit, Connected Products, Apps and Services, Chamberlain Group, Inc. "We've been working very hard to bring users an incredibly useful and intuitive MyQ experience, and we look forward to introducing additional features in the coming months."

For the past five years, Chamberlain MyQ products have offered homeowners the ability to access, monitor, and control the security of the largest door to the home, the garage door. Chamberlain's track record and expertise in remote safety and security enables the company to play a key role in innovating the connected home alongside some of the leading consumer electronics products and smart home ecosystems.

About MyQ Technology

MyQ technology connects consumers to essential home functions in the most convenient, popular and practical manner available: a smartphone. MyQ technology is integrated into many Chamberlain garage door openers today, and in retail stores as Chamberlain MyQ Garage™, which works with nearly every garage door opener brand built since 1994. Chamberlain MyQ Garage (http://www.chamberlain.com/smartphone-control-products/my...) is available at Amazon, Apple Stores, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Verizon and other stores for $129.99, and is a do-it-yourself product that installs in minutes without any rewiring. For more information on MyQ technology solutions visit www.Chamberlain.com.

Chamberlain at CES 2017

Chamberlain is unveiling its product roadmap at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2017. Chamberlain will demonstrate its new products at the Digital Experience media event Wednesday, January 4, at the Mirage Events Center, Mirage Hotel, and in the Chamberlain hospitality suite at the Venetian Hotel. To schedule a meeting with the company, please contact rvincenzo@purdierogers.com.

About Chamberlain

Chamberlain manufactures and markets some of the most reliable and innovative do-it-yourself products for the garage and home. Chamberlain offers a full line of residential garage door openers and accessories as well as other cutting edge garage solutions. For more information on Chamberlain products, visit www.Chamberlain.com.
