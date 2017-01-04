 
January 2017





Chamberlain Expands Smart Home Footprint at CES 2017

Chamberlain Makes Leaving and Returning Home Smarter with MyQ Support of Lighting Products
 
 
ELMHURST, Ill. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Chamberlain,the leader in garage door opener innovation and home access, continues to lead the smart home integration market with support of new products and technologies. Today at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), the company unveils new functions and strategic initiatives to bring the convenience and control of MyQ technology to smart home adopters.

Chamberlain has led the industry in establishing strategic relationships with multiple category innovators – Apple, Nest, Xfinity. The company's support of these partners increases the usability and value of the leading connected-home ecosystems by delivering new levels of convenience and control to consumers. Following are the CES updates to several of these initiatives:

Apple
In 2017, Chamberlain is bringing HomeKitä compatibility to MyQ-enabled devices. By July, Chamberlain will launch the Smart Garage Hub with support for HomeKit, a device that will allow users to open, close or check the status of their garage door, and turn MyQ-connected lights on or off using the Home app via their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple Watch, or by using Siri.

"The value of MyQ technology extends far beyond the garage, but into the daily fabric of families and their lifestyles in the home," said Cory Sorice, Vice President of Marketing for Connected Products and eCommerce at Chamberlain. "Through our growing product line, new features that add convenience and control, and expanding partnerships with tech leaders, Chamberlain has established itself as the industry's preeminent smart home innovator."

Additional Chamberlain innovations and advances announced at CES include:

Smarter Lighting
In addition to the garage door, MyQ users can control Chamberlain lighting products with their smartphones. Connected control of lights through the MyQ app enables consumers to come home to the comfort and safety of a well-lit house. MyQ can control lights on or around the home's exterior, and in the home's living spaces. Chamberlain Smart Light Switches (http://www.chamberlain.com/smartphone-control-products/li...) and lamp controls are available.

Convenient New Features
Chamberlain adds new levels of control and convenience to MyQ-enabled devices by allowing multiple users the ability to access and control MyQ products. The designated owner of the MyQ app can add up to two additional users to the system, each with their own specific access rights. Unlike other multi-user systems that send all alerts and updates to everyone with access, Chamberlain is smart enough to only send communications appropriate to each person's level of access – Account Holder, Home Occupant or Guest.

Chamberlain's new scheduling feature ensures the garage door will never be left open and users will never come home to a dark house again. MyQ users can create schedules for closing their MyQ connected garage door and turning MyQ lighting on and off at specific times. Text or email notifications can be scheduled when the garage door has closed or the lights have turned on or off. Ideal when the traveling, MyQ-enabled lights can be turned on and off at specific times, mimicking the presence of someone at home. Lighting schedules can also be set remotely, providing peace of mind even when homeowners forget to set a schedule before leaving home.

Chamberlain at CES 2017
Chamberlain is unveiling its product roadmap at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2017. Chamberlain will demonstrate its new products at the Digital Experience media event Wednesday, January 4, at the Mirage Events Center, Mirage Hotel, and in the Chamberlain hospitality suite at the Venetian Hotel. To schedule a meeting with the company, please contact rvincenzo@purdierogers.com.

About Chamberlain
Chamberlain manufactures and markets some of the most reliable and innovative do-it-yourself products for the garage and home. Chamberlain offers a full line of residential garage door openers and accessories as well as other cutting edge garage solutions. For more information on Chamberlain products, visit www.Chamberlain.com.

Contact
Chamberlain
***@purdierogers.com
End
Chamberlain
Email:***@purdierogers.com
Page Updated Last on: Jan 04, 2017
