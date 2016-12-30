News By Tag
Chamberlain Announces Launch Date sfor Apple Homekit Enabled Products
Chamberlain MyQ Technology to Support Siri Voice Control, Apple Home App, and Apple Watch
By July 2017, the Chamberlain Smart Garage Hub with support for HomeKit will be available on the Chamberlain website, as well as major home-improvement, electronics, and online retailers. Users can open, close, or check the status of their garage door, and turn MyQ-connected lights on or off using the Home app via their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple Watch, or using Siri.
MyQ users will be able to create scenes which enable multiple HomeKit devices to work in combination with a single command. For example, users can create a scene named "I'm home" that turns MyQ-enabled lights on, raises the thermostat, unlocks the door, and opens the garage door opener via their Chamberlain Smart Garage Hub.
"Chamberlain is excited to bring an outstanding MyQ experience to the HomeKit ecosystem," said Cory Sorice, Vice President of Marketing for Connected Products and eCommerce at Chamberlain. "Consumers are going to benefit from the integration of MyQ's usability and reliability in HomeKit-enabled homes."
By April 2017, Chamberlain will introduce a new accessory, the MyQ HomeBridge, which will bring HomeKit technology to existing MyQ Garage installations. This new, retrofit device will upgrade MyQ Garage, Chamberlain garage door openers with MyQ technology, and MyQ-enabled lights. The MyQ HomeBridge will be available on the Chamberlain website: http://www.chamberlain.com/
Chamberlain at CES 2017
Chamberlain is unveiling its product roadmap at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2017. Chamberlain will demonstrate its new products at the Digital Experience media event Wednesday, January 4, at the Mirage Events Center, Mirage Hotel, and in the Chamberlain hospitality suite at the Venetian Hotel. To schedule a meeting with the company, please contact: rvincenzo@purdierogers.com.
About Chamberlain
Chamberlain manufactures and markets some of the most reliable and innovative do-it-yourself products for the garage and home. Chamberlain offers a full line of residential garage door openers and accessories as well as other cutting edge garage solutions. For more information on Chamberlain products, visit http://www.chamberlain.com.
