Ring Power Corporation Announces Retirement of Director of Used Sales

Paula Ringhaver, Frank Fowler, Randy Ringhaver, & Lynne Fowler

Contact

Ring Power Corporation

***@ringpower.com Ring Power Corporation

End

-- Ring Power Corporation today announced the retirement of Senior Vice President Frank Fowler, director of used heavy equipment sales, Dec. 31.Fowler's decision to retire brings to a close a remarkable career of 44 years with Ring Power Corporation. First hired by Ring Power in 1972 to work in the parts warehouse at their corporate offices on Talleyrand Avenue in Jacksonville, Fowler held various positions during his employment, including parts counter salesperson, equipment sales administrator, equipment rental manager, and used equipment sales representative. Fowler joined Ring Power's Board of Directors in 1998 and, in 2005, was named Senior Vice President, Director of Used Equipment and International Sales.Fowler attributes his success to a few key factors. First, having the support and leadership of Ring Power's dealer principals throughout his tenure, which provided a strong foundation for making sound business decisions. Also important, having the opportunity to share solutions and exchange points of view with other dealer principals and used equipment sales teams from Cat dealerships around the country gave him a unique perspective for dealing with the ups and downs of the used equipment business climate."[Fowler] was one of the first to recognize the built-in value of good, used equipment," said Ring Power President and CEO Randy Ringhaver. "He has been a driving force behind the success of our Used Equipment department, which has contributed greatly over the years to the growth and achievements of the rental, service and parts areas of our business, as well."Replacing Fowler, Frank Streva, who joined Ring Power in Aug. 2016, assumed the role of used equipment sales division manager Jan. 1 after 12 years with another Cat dealership, Louisiana Machinery Co. While at Louisiana Cat, Streva worked in a variety of roles in finance, sales, and operations and earned a Six Sigma Master Black Belt. Streva has a bachelor's degree in marketing from Louisiana State University."I am humbled and excited by this opportunity to lead our used sales division and I look forward to working with our dedicated employees and customers to further grow the business," Streva said. "I know I have big shoes to fill, but I am confident we can build upon the success of the used equipment division thanks to the foundation built under Frank's leadership."Ring Power Corporation, North and Central Florida's Cat® dealer, is headquartered in St. Augustine, Florida. Ring Power is comprised of eight divisions and has more than 55 years of experience servicing and supporting Cat® products and allied equipment. For more information, visit http:// www.ringpower.com.