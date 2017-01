Some Hints For What Visiple Has In Store For Early 2017 and Beyond

You see Visiple has focused on being a vendor independent video and communications service provider. Our customers range from small mom and pops to larger global enterprises that need a secure, easy to use service that works from virtually anywhere.

-- Visiple has a network of reseller partners that bundle our services with their core services thus providing their customers with a true easy to use secure service and real value.In 2016 we gained more than 11000 followers on Twitter and Facebook, (https://www.facebook.com/visiple/) a listing on ProductHunt and Github, many voiced their feedback on what they would like to see Visiple develop and provide in 2017 and beyond. With this in mind we plotted out our 2017 development and roll out.2017 has seen the end of our Miits Selfcare user interface and offer. Why? Well the market is changing, the partner landscape is changing and we just felt it was no longer a good enough user experience.So we will launch a cool new service as promised this month that will enhance the user experience, more secure and well be what everyone has been asking for. With this new service one can look forward to...that allows users to join in the conversation from any platform.Reach clients, partners, and employees remotely through the our global cloud.viaof your choice.Customize the UI to reflect your company when connecting with clients.With 24/7 port capacity, you can reach partners at any time, no matter where they are world-wide.Increase productivity by sharing content wirelessly and securely.All standard SIP/H.323 endpoints (video conferencing systems)Microsoft Lync & Office 365 ClientsSkype for Busniess ClientsBrowser based (WebRTC) accessAudio dial in (Participate via Your Phone - Audio)MacDesktopPCMobileTabletEndpoints (Video Conferencing Systems).Shortly we will have a newpage available for everyone to demo and of course tell everyone else about. To our existing customers they will be moved over to the new service which they will find as simply... AWESOME!we are in the process of designing our next generation of VOIP services. Yeah this means Video, Voice, Chat, File Sharing and more... that will integrate easily with... shhhh... a bunch of "communities", you will be able to take it with you and more... stay tuned.Also for early 2017 we will embark on a capital campaign to allow our customers and investors to participate in our development and growth. You see at Visiple we do things differently... We are only as good as what our customers tell us and many have expressed an interest in participating in our growth. So stay tuned...In the mean time have a great work week, ping us if you have any feedback for you and we look forward to having a great 2017 with you.Twitter (www.twitter.com/visiplevc) ( https://twitter.com/ VisipleVC ) & https://www.facebook.com/visiple/