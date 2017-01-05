 
News By Tag
* Innovation
* Video Conferencing
* Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New London
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130

Some Hints For What Visiple Has In Store For Early 2017 and Beyond

You see Visiple has focused on being a vendor independent video and communications service provider. Our customers range from small mom and pops to larger global enterprises that need a secure, easy to use service that works from virtually anywhere.
 
 
Screen Shot 2017-01-05 at 12.18.36
Screen Shot 2017-01-05 at 12.18.36
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Innovation
Video Conferencing
Software

Industry:
Technology

Location:
New London - Connecticut - US

Subject:
Services

NEW LONDON, Conn. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Visiple has a network of reseller partners that bundle our services with their core services thus providing their customers with a true easy to use secure service and real value.

In 2016 we gained more than 11000 followers on Twitter and Facebook, (https://www.facebook.com/visiple/) a listing on ProductHunt and Github, many voiced their feedback on what they would like to see Visiple develop and provide in 2017 and beyond. With this in mind we plotted out our 2017 development and roll out.

2017 has seen the end of our Miits Selfcare user interface and offer. Why? Well the market is changing, the partner landscape is changing and we just felt it was no longer a good enough user experience.

So we will launch a cool new service as promised this month that will enhance the user experience, more secure and well be what everyone has been asking for. With this new service one can look forward to...

VMRs Virtual Meeting Rooms that:

- Enjoy seamless interoperability that allows users to join in the conversation from any platform.

- Connect through bridging. Reach clients, partners, and employees remotely through the our global cloud.

- Connect via desktop, mobile, or other conference systems of your choice.

- Put your brand first. Customize the UI to reflect your company when connecting with clients.

- Gain access to top talent around the world. With 24/7 port capacity, you can reach partners at any time, no matter where they are world-wide.

- Collaborate effortlessly. Increase productivity by sharing content wirelessly and securely.


Our NEW Service:

INTEGRATES WITH

> All standard SIP/H.323 endpoints (video conferencing systems)

> Microsoft Lync & Office 365 Clients

> Skype for Busniess Clients

> Browser based (WebRTC) access

> Audio dial in (Participate via Your Phone - Audio)

Connect From Anywhere

> Mac > Desktop

> PC > Mobile

> Tablet

> Endpoints (Video Conferencing Systems).

Shortly we will have a new free trial page available for everyone to demo and of course tell everyone else about. To our existing customers they will be moved over to the new service which they will find as simply... AWESOME!

Now it does not stop here... we are in the process of designing our next generation of VOIP services. Yeah this means Video, Voice, Chat, File Sharing and more... that will integrate easily with... shhhh... a bunch of "communities", you will be able to take it with you and more... stay tuned.

Also for early 2017 we will embark on a capital campaign to allow our customers and investors to participate in our development and growth. You see at Visiple we do things differently... We are only as good as what our customers tell us and many have expressed an interest in participating in our growth. So stay tuned...

In the mean time have a great work week, ping us if you have any feedback for you and we look forward to having a great 2017 with you.

www.visiplevc.com

Twitter (www.twitter.com/visiplevc) (https://twitter.com/VisipleVC) & https://www.facebook.com/visiple/

Contact
Evan J. Andriopoulos
***@visiple.com
End
Source:Visiple
Email:***@visiple.com Email Verified
Tags:Innovation, Video Conferencing, Software
Industry:Technology
Location:New London - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Visiple LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share