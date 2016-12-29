News By Tag
Breakway Solutions Plans to Breakout in 2017
Green and his team of leaders are not without experience when it comes to pushing boundaries. The final quarter of the 2016 calendar year proved to be their most successful quarter yet, promoting several team members to management roles to meet expanding client demands, and winning several awards, both on the local and national platforms. "Seeing the success here among my peers really motivates me to push myself further," says one of Green's managers. "The atmosphere and overall morale in the office has never been so exciting!"
With their headquarters in Shreveport, Louisiana, Breakway Solutions Marketing currently operates out of locations in two states across the south, with plans to expand into a third by the end of the second quarter of 2017. After outgrowing their Tyler, Texas location, the executive team made the decision to move to Louisiana and now plans to open up three more locations due to the increasing workload from a growing client base including two new major clients in the broadband and energy efficiency industries. Portfolio expansion is a common trend for Green and team, as they now boast several major national accounts, with more in the works.
Green is personally taking on the responsibility of making 2017 an encore year. "Expansion and growing our entry level staff members into management roles will always be at the forefront of our goals. That being said, our first quarter is already set to be our biggest growth quarter ever with several promotions lined up within our organization. We had a great year last year, the bar was set, now it's time to raise the standard."
Breakway Solutions Marketing, Inc. now sets its sights on the tasks ahead. If you're interested in joining their team or would like to request any additional information, visit their website at http://www.breakwaysolutionsmarketing.com
