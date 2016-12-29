News By Tag
Crocodile Diary Receives Outstanding Award
Maryland scientist, author, and illustrator collaborate to bring animal conservation to children in this award-winning book.
After A While Crocodile is a project between Dr. Brady Barr and author Jennifer Keats Curtis with illustrations by Susan Detwiler. Barr has done extensive work with a crocodile head start program in Costa Rica where children raise American crocodiles from egg to release. This program is intended to teach a respect for these animals that are often misunderstood by the people that live in areas populated with the crocodiles.
The story is written in a science journal style through the eyes of a young participant, Alexa. She records her observations as Jefe her American crocodile emerges from his egg and grows up until he is finally large enough to swim off on his own. A nonfiction section titled For Creative Minds is filled with informative facts and concludes the book.
The CBC and NSTA organizations have collaborated to create this bibliographic list since 1973. Educators, parents, and children are able to use this publication as a guide for selecting quality books to excite children about science.
Barr has traveled the world in search of reptiles, and he is the first person to capture and study all 24 species of crocodilians. While Curtis may not get up close and personal with dangerous wildlife, she shares her passion for wildlife conservation through the many books she has written for children.
Arbordale Publishing has long held the mission to bring science to young children through enjoyable reading. Online, the publisher offers a printable For Creative Minds section, and teaching activities guide for educators. After A While Crocodile: Alexa's Diary, along with Curtis's other Arbordale books are available in hardcover (9781628558340)
