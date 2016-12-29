CNI Recruiting Expands Recruiting Practice

Contact

Fred Neufeld, President

***@cnirecruiting.com Fred Neufeld, President

End

-- CNI Recruiting announced today that it has expanded its recruiting practice to include recruiting for all professional positions in the commercial and healthcare markets throughout the U.S. When CNI Recruiting was founded in 2010 the company prepared a strategic plan based on a multi-phase approach. Initially the company recruited only sales, marketing and IT professionals for the healthcare market. Subsequently the company expanded its recruiting practice to include the commercial as well as the healthcare markets. Starting on January 1, 2017 CNI Recruiting will recruit for all professional positions for the commercial and healthcare markets.Fred Neufeld, President of CNI Recruiting, stated: "We would like to thank our Clients, Candidates and staff for their invaluable contributions to our growth and the successful implementation of our strategic plan. We would also like to assure our Clients that as we continue to grow, we will always adhere to the concepts that have contributed to our success: Excellence, Integrity, and Respect."CNI Recruiting is located in New Jersey and recruits throughout the U.S. The company refers only top performers and provides World-Class Client Service for a referral fee of only 15% of candidate first year base salary, including executive searches.