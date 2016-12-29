News By Tag
CNI Recruiting Expands Recruiting Practice
Fred Neufeld, President of CNI Recruiting, stated: "We would like to thank our Clients, Candidates and staff for their invaluable contributions to our growth and the successful implementation of our strategic plan. We would also like to assure our Clients that as we continue to grow, we will always adhere to the concepts that have contributed to our success: Excellence, Integrity, and Respect."
CNI Recruiting is located in New Jersey and recruits throughout the U.S. The company refers only top performers and provides World-Class Client Service for a referral fee of only 15% of candidate first year base salary, including executive searches.
http://www.cnirecruiting.com/
Contact
Fred Neufeld, President
***@cnirecruiting.com
End
