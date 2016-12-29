News By Tag
Rupa Footline launches a brand new collection of Designer Socks
Rupa Footline presents a new range of designer socks that delivers international standard within an affordable price range.
The new offering consists of colourful patterns and classic designs loaded with comfort features. Developed through meticulous research and the use of high quality yarn, Footlinesocks are skin friendly, sweat absorbent and provide comfortable elastic grip without sticking out on the skin. Each sock is carefully reinforced at the heel and toe for longer and more comfortable wear. The strategically cushioned zones and sleek fit are the unique features that make Rupa Footlineone of the best footwear brands to watch out for!
Though Rupa Footlinestrives to provide 'Socks for All' using superfine yarn for day-long comfort, Ankle Length & Footlet Socks are the show-stoppers of the latest collection. The brand has put a major thrust on developing specialised socks for the kids and teenagers.
"We specially took care of the needs of the kids and adolescents, in terms of usage. The quality yarn, knitting technique and awesome colourful designs are sure to catch the fancy of the little ones." said Mr Rohit Gupta, General Manager, Rupa Footline.
The newly launched collection is retailing for INR 50 - INR 150 in Rupa Exclusive Business Outlets and retail outlets located in the different parts of the country. The brand also plans to launch the collection on www.rupaonlinestore.com shortly.
About Footline:
Rupa Footlineis a renowned Indian brand offering a wide range of socks for men, women, and kids. Launched in 1985, the brand employs imported technology to provide the most hygienic products to the consumers. The raw material requirement is met through the best spinning mills from around the country which guarantees the spinning qualities and dyeing properties. Rupa Footlineproducts are tested by an in-house lab before going into production as per international standards.
Rupa Footlineboasts of 20+ categories with 500+ types of socks catering to each section of the society and meeting every need of the day.
About Rupa and Company Limited:
Rupa and Company Limited is one the largest knitwear brands in India engaged in the manufacturing, branding and marketing of innerwear and casual wear for men and women. The Company was established in 1968 as Binod Hosiery, and today it is one of the leading players in Indian Knitwear Industry and holds the 'Limca Book of Records' for being the largest inner wear & casual wear manufacturing company in India for 11 consecutive years.
Among the prominent awards won by the Company are Worldwide Achievers Business Leadership Award (2013-14), Time Research Business Leadership Awards for Brand Excellence in Innerwear (2013), and Global awards for Brand Excellence by World Brand Congress during the year 2010. Recently, the Company has been selected as the Best Corporate Brand 2016 by The Economic Times of India.
Rupa Corporate: www.rupa.co.in
Contact info:
Rimmy Sett Banerjee
Rupa & Company Limited
1, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Metro Tower, Kolkata - 700071
Tel: +91 33 3057 3100 / 3186 | Email: srexe.dpc@rupa.co.in
