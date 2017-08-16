News By Tag
Now That's Cool Briefs! Euro Fashion Inners Launches Euro Jio
Premium inner wear brand, Euro Fashion Inners recently announced the launch of Euro Jio brief, a new collection of men's brief praises the Inner Fashion and Comfort of men that drives them towards higher objectives in life.
"Euro Jio is a tribute to the Fashionable and Comfortable modern young men, is sliced and styled to make current men more sure and significantly more polished, so they can remain centered towards their Fashion objectives without stressing over their looks." says Brand President, Mr Rajnish Agarwal.
The products are based on the most recent Fashion Trends and are provided with Contrast Cut and Sew for Masculine Upgrades. Euro Jio briefs highlights mid rise fit, logo focused stylish outer elastic and full cover back for that stylish look.
Article Highlight:-
· Euro Fashion Inners launch Euro Jio brief tribute to the Fashionable and Comfortable modern young men
· Euro Jio is available in multiple colours in 75 cm – 100 cm size range with a suggested retail price of MRP 109.
· Euro Jio utilized 100% Combed Cotton, with the goal that men can look great and remain comfortable at the same time
"Helping men to keep the wearer feeling cool and comfortable throughout the day We've utilized 100% Combed Cotton, with the goal that men can look great and remain comfortable at the same time . At Euro, we trust that style is not a substitute of comfort rather the twosome makes a savage blend when assembled" confirmed Mr Agarwal.
Euro Jio is available in men's favourite colours including Black, Navy, light Melange, Coffee Brown and anthra melange in 75 cm – 100 cm size range with a suggested retail price of MRP 109.
Euro Jio briefs are Retailing Pan India across the Leading Retail Counters, Malls and Super Markets. They can also be purchased online at http://www.eurofashions.in/
Look for the Euro Fashion Inners online, print, in-store and TV campaign featuring one of the leading Bollywood star and youth style icon Mr. Sidharth Malhotra.
Plus, find out #GentlemanLikeSidharth contest — you might win a super cool merchandise worn by Mr. Sidharth Malhotra! Visit the www.facebook.com/
About Euro Fashion Inners:
Euro Fashion Inners is a brand of choice for the sexy and fashionable. It is an emerging brand in the premier innerwear segment with an ever growing client base.
Euro Fashion Inners Online: http://eurofashions.in/
Watch #StartSomethingSexy Video:- https://www.youtube.com/
Euro Fashion Inners Social: www.facebook.com/
About Rupa and Company Limited:
Rupa and Company Limited is one the largest knitwear brands in India engaged in the manufacturing, branding and marketing of innerwear and casual wear for men and women. The Company was established in 1968 as Binod Hosiery, and today it is one of the leading players in Indian Knitwear Industry and holds the 'Limca Book of Records' for being the largest inner wear & casual wear manufacturing company in India for 11 consecutive years.
Among the prominent awards won by the Company are Worldwide Achievers Business Leadership Award (2013-14), Time Research Business Leadership Awards for Branch Excellence in Innerwear (2013), and Global awards for Brand Excellence by World Brand Congress during the year 2010. Recently, the Company has been selected as the Best Corporate Brand 2016 by The Economic Times of India.
Rupa Corporate: http://rupa.co.in/
