News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Euro Fashions introduces Sidharth Malhotra as its brand ambassador, launches new TVC
Euro Fashions announces Sidharth Malhotra as its brand ambassador with the launch of its latest commercial, which endorses the new tagline, Start Something Sexy.
Euro Fashion's association with Sidharth Malhotra comes at a point when the brand is growing rapidly to make its presence felt in the knitwear industry in India and abroad. Euro Fashions is one of the fasted growing innerwear brands catering to the premium segment. The brand had been launching various new products and adding to its distribution network in order to consolidate its foothold in the consumer market globally.
Mr Rajnish Agarwal, Euro Brand President, is excited about the collaboration and confirms that "Euro Fashions have signed up Sidharth Malhotra as its brand ambassador. Sidharth brings in a dash of freshness to the brand and stands for everything that clearly defines the attributes of Brand Euro viz. young, sexy, stylish, cheerful, aspirational, innovative and consistent. We are very kicked up about this association and hope to have an exciting journey with him"
Commenting on his association, Siddharth Malhotra said, "It's great to be associated with Euro Fashion Innerwear and be a part of their revamped collection. Their products have cutting-edge designs, innovative fabrics, exceptional fit and quality. Its youthful disposition and appeal is what led me to join forces with the brand."
Euro Fashion is about to launch its first TVC with brand ambassador, Sidharth Malhotra. "We are all set to launch the new Euro TVC with Sidharth. The ad presents Sidharth at his flirtatious best. He's looking absolutely dashing and handsome, and perfectly brings out the essence of brand Euro", adds Mr Agarwal.
The new Euro advertisement opens with Sidharth Malhotra wearing Euro inners and sipping his morning cuppa. He then pulls up a pair of chinos and leaves the house to tour across the city on his bike. Clad in stylish Euro vest, he immediately becomes the centre of attraction with all the girls staring hard at him. The commercial ends on a captivating note with Sidharth uttering 'Start Something Sexy!' and the girls following him. The background score, which emphasises on Euro Fashion's new brand tagline Start Something Sexy, beautifully sets the mood for the commercial and helps the plot unravel.
The new ad campaign will be launched in the digital platform at the onset; however, gradually encompassing television, outdoor and print for publicity.
Watch TVC:
https://www.youtube.com/
Credits:
Script – Scarecrow Communications
Creative Agency – Dharma Productions
Director – Abhishek Verman
Production House – Dharma Productions
About Euro Fashion Inners:
Euro Fashion Inners is a brand of choice for the sexy and fashionable. It is a premium innerwear brand from the House of Rupa with an ever growing client base. The brand is known for its cutting-edge design, innovative fabrics, and exceptional fit and quality.
Euro Fashion Inners Online: www.eurofashions.in
Euro Fashion Inners Social: Euro Fashions (Facebook); @Euro_Fashions (Twitter)
About Rupa and Company Limited:
Rupa and Company Limited is one the largest knitwear brands in India engaged in the manufacturing, branding and marketing of innerwear and casual wear for men, women and kids. The Company was established in 1968 as Binod Hosiery, and today it is one of the leading players in Indian Knitwear Industry and holds the 'Limca Book of Records' for being the largest inner wear & casual wear manufacturing company in India for 11 consecutive years.
Among the prominent awards won by the Company are Worldwide Achievers Business Leadership Award (2013-14), Time Research Business Leadership Awards for Branch Excellence in Innerwear (2013), and Global awards for Brand Excellence by World Brand Congress during the year 2010. Recently, the Company has been selected as the Best Corporate Brand 2016 by The Economic Times of India.
Rupa Corporate: www.rupa.co.in
Contact info:
Rimmy Sett Banerjee
Rupa & Company Limited
1, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Metro Tower, Kolkata - 700071
Tel: +91 33 3057 3100 / 3186 | Email: srexe.dpc@rupa.co.in
Contact
Rimmy Sett Banerjee
***@rupa.co.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse