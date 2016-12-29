News By Tag
* Event
* Multimedia
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ICON Michael Henderson set to ROCK San Rafael CA at Fenix! A New Innovative Supérclub, Sat Feb 4th!
Fresh on the heels of a very successful, SOLD OUT Atlanta concert, Michael Henderson is gearing up the "STARSHIP" for a west coast landing, San Rafael California! Supported by a large contingency of west coast all stars, don't miss this concert!!
A child prodigy, Michael Henderson has more than (5) decades of musical experience and know-how in the business of music, music recording, performance production etc., and "BRINGS IT!"... Each show is a musical history and presented with finesse only a seasoned pro could deliver!! Before recording, touring as a solo artist, Henderson honed his skills as a backing musician for some of the greatest talents in the industry! IE., Miles Davis (for many years playing alongside Herbie Hancock, Keith Jarrett, Mtume, Reggie Lucas) Stevie Wonder! The Fantastic Four, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, The Detroit Emeralds and not to mention the ground breaking music he wrote and produced with Producer/drummer Norman Connors ("You Are My Starship" "Valentine Love" duet w/Jean Carn and "We Both Need Each Other" featuring Ms. Phyllis Hyman!! The Michael Henderson duets, "At The Concert" featuring Roberta Flack "Take Me, I'm Yours" featuring Rena Scott and Tony Award nominated vocalist/actress Phyllis Hyman left her wildly successful Broadway show, "Sophisticated Ladies" for which she was awarded the "Theater World" award to join longtime friend, Michael Henderson in a New York recording studio to record the classic lovers' anthem, "Can't We Fall In Love Again!" All proved to be wildly successful, well received duets selling millions of copies!
Today Henderson's music has been re-discovered, recorded and/or SAMPLED by a new generation IE., (Beyonce', Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Maysa Leak, Conya Doss, NAS, GURU, Tamia, LL Cool J, Rick James and more) keeping the music alive and Henderson kept busy by satisfying a loyal audience!~
https://www.youtube.com/
Purchase Tickets NOW! http://www.fenixlive.com/
Stay abreast of all tour dates, subscribe: MICHAEL HENDERSON
YouTube CHANNEL: Lovesbass
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/
TWITTER: twitter.com/@
INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/
Don't miss your opportunity to experience a MAESTRO!~ For booking inquiries contact: starship2005@
Contact
Onyx Navaronne
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse