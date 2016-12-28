News By Tag
K9 Fit Club® and "Walk With a Doc" Coming To Montebello Just in Time for the New Year!
K9 Fit Club®, the nation's pioneer and leader in human/canine fitness, has partnered with "Walk With a Doc" to host a group walking event in Montebello, California at Metro Pet Spa on Sunday, January 22nd at 10:00am.
When: Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 at 10:00am
Where: Metro Pet Spa
2426 W. Whittier Blvd.
Montebello, CA 90640
What: We often start the New Year with a plan to improve our health, but have you ever considered incorporating your pets into these goals too? In America, more than half of the adult population is overweight or obese, and, out of the 68.2 million dogs in America, over half are overweight or obese as well. It seems not only are we becoming a nation of couch potatoes and bad habits, but so are our dogs.
January is National Walk Your Dog Month, and there's no greater time to overcome this major health epidemic our society and pets face than now. Both dogs and their owners will have the opportunity to meet with Master K9 Fit Club® trainers, Michelle Roache and Dr. Katie Rainey DVM, and "Walk With a Doc" doctors in Montebello to take part in a group walk. This will be a fun way to socialize with others while exercising with your pup.
This event is free and a great way for pet families to get up, get out and get moving! Attendees will receive some awesome swag too. For those who are unable to attend, or if there is not a walk scheduled in a city near you, please continue to get out and moving with your dog. This two-day group walk will be happening on the same dates and time in select cities across the country. All participants are encouraged to spread the word and join the movement by sharing socially using #WWYD2017.
Tricia Montgomery, Founder and CEO of K9 Fit Club and Certified Personal Trainer states, ""Exercise is better when done together; your best workout partner is your dog. They will never cancel on you and they will never complain. Any opportunity to do something, especially, fitness and activity related with you is great for your dog. Dogs are a barometer for our emotions and our abilities. If you're having a bad day, your dog is having a bad day. If you are working out and including your dog, your mood, health and stamina improves, the same is true for your dog."
About Walk With A Doc: Walk with a Doc was started in 2005 by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. Frustrated with his inability to effect behavior change in the clinical setting, Dr. Sabgir invited his patients to go for a walk with him in a local park on a spring Saturday morning. To his surprise, over 100 people showed up, energized and ready to move.
Since that first event in 2005, Walk with a Doc has grown as a grassroots effort, with a model based on sustainability and simplicity. [A doctor gives a brief presentation on a health topic and then leads participants on a walk at their own pace. Healthy snacks, coffee and blood pressure checks are also a standard part of a Walk with a Doc event.] The Walk added an Executive Director in 2009 and focused on building a program that could easily be implemented by interested doctors in other cities around the country. As a result of these efforts, the reach of Walk with a Doc now extends from California to New York with over 277 chapters in between. Learn more at: http://walkwithadoc.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @walkwithadoc
About K9 Fit Club®: K9 Fit Club is the nation's pioneer and leader in human/canine fitness, dedicated to the health, fitness, and wellness of dogs and their people. K9 Fit Club has created classroom exercise instruction that people do with their dogs. Both the human and the dog benefit physically from the structured physical activities. The proprietary fitness programs are taught in a controlled small group environment by K9 Fit Club Master Trainers in licensed K9 Fit Club locations. As we develop and grow clubs around the country, our efforts also include working with humane associations and animal rescue groups throughout the communities in which we serve. Learn more about K9 Fit Club® here: http://k9fitclub.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @K9FitClub1
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
