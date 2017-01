Bear Creek Hosts Academic and College Planning Night

Contact

Sini Fernandez

Communications Manager

***@tbcs.org Sini FernandezCommunications Manager

End

-- The Bear Creek School is hosting Academic and College Planning Night on Wednesday, January 11. The event is free and open to the public, featuring a keynote and multiple breakout sessions on a variety of academic and college planning topics, allowing attendees to select a schedule based on individual interests and upcoming decisions. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for coffee and dessert; Bear Creek admissions program begins at 5:45 p.m.; and keynote begins at 6:45 p.m.The Landscape of College Admissions TodayFrances Carhart, Director of College AdvisingBear Creek faculty and staff and guest speakers will present breakout sessions on many topics, including:• The Admissions Process at Highly Selective College• Everything You Need to Know About Becoming a Middle Schooler• Study Like a Brain Scientist: Tips and Tricks to Make Learning Stick• Grit, Resiliency, and Self-Advocacy:Character Markers for College Success• Paying for College: Scholarships and Financial Aid• Get Involved: How to Choose Activities That Match Your Passions, Develop Leadership, and Build a Resume Colleges Can't Resist• Admissions Tests: SAT or ACT? Which, When, and How to PrepareFamilies with studentsand up are invited including students currently in grades 6 and up. To see a complete list of session topics and to register for the event, visit www.tbcs.org/ planning Founded in 1988, in Redmond, Washington, The Bear Creek School is an independent classical Christian school that believeswhen faith, mind, and heart are fed together can students experience the fullness of education which produces leaders who think well and are compelled to engage the world.Recognized as a 2014 National Blue Ribbon School, Bear Creek serves students from the greater Eastside and is housed on two campuses. Redmond Campus on Union Hill serves kindergarten through grade 12 students. Valley Campus, also in Redmond, serves preschool students. The Bear Creek School is accredited by the Northwest Association of Independent Schools and AdvancED/Northwest Accreditation Commission.