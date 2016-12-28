News By Tag
Bear Creek Hosts Academic and College Planning Night
Keynote: The Landscape of College Admissions Today
Frances Carhart, Director of College Advising
Bear Creek faculty and staff and guest speakers will present breakout sessions on many topics, including:
• The Admissions Process at Highly Selective College
• Everything You Need to Know About Becoming a Middle Schooler
• Study Like a Brain Scientist: Tips and Tricks to Make Learning Stick
• Grit, Resiliency, and Self-Advocacy:
• Paying for College: Scholarships and Financial Aid
• Get Involved: How to Choose Activities That Match Your Passions, Develop Leadership, and Build a Resume Colleges Can't Resist
• Admissions Tests: SAT or ACT? Which, When, and How to Prepare
Families with students entering grades 5 and up are invited including students currently in grades 6 and up. To see a complete list of session topics and to register for the event, visit www.tbcs.org/
About The Bear Creek School
Founded in 1988, in Redmond, Washington, The Bear Creek School is an independent classical Christian school that believes only when faith, mind, and heart are fed together can students experience the fullness of education which produces leaders who think well and are compelled to engage the world.
Recognized as a 2014 National Blue Ribbon School, Bear Creek serves students from the greater Eastside and is housed on two campuses. Redmond Campus on Union Hill serves kindergarten through grade 12 students. Valley Campus, also in Redmond, serves preschool students. The Bear Creek School is accredited by the Northwest Association of Independent Schools and AdvancED/Northwest Accreditation Commission.
Contact
Sini Fernandez
Communications Manager
***@tbcs.org
