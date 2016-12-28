 
The Balancing Act® Cooks Up a Creative Variation of a Classic Italian Dish with Chef, Ralph Pagano

Maruchan takes center stage on Lifetime® Television with more new ways to use their Yakisoba noodles.
 
 
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Balancing Act® welcomes the experts on everyday, gourmet noodle dishes, January 4th and January 10th at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime®.

Don't miss this special guest on The Balancing Act:

360 Degrees of Delicious - with Maruchan

A sweet-and-sour pineapple glaze brings a taste of the islands to these crowd-pleasing meatballs thanks to the creative genius of celebrity Chef, Ralph Pagano. Learn the mind-blowing recipe and how to prepare the Hawaiian version of spaghetti and meatballs using Maruchan's Yakisoba noodles. Maruchan Yakisoba products are homestyle, Japanese stir-fry noodles in a convenient microwaveable tray. In just four minutes, you'll have tender, Yakisoba noodles with hearty vegetables and just the right amount of seasonings. Or in this case, a Pacific twist on a family favorite. Aloha! Find more Maruchan products and recipes at www.Maruchan.com.

About The Balancing Act®

Entering its eighth season, The Balancing Act continues to empower women in all aspects of their lives. The mission is simple - to help today's modern woman balance it all by bringing her positive solutions that enrich and empower her. Entertaining, educational and trusted by women, viewers can tune in to America's premier morning show on weekday mornings, Monday through Friday, at 7:30 am (ET/PT) on Lifetime Television. For additional information or to view a segment visit: www.thebalancingact.com.

Like us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/TheBalancingActFans

Follow us on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/

Watch us on YouTube at: http://www.youtube.com/thebalancingact

