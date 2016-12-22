News By Tag
The Tile Shop Partners with Spaces of Hope to Makeover the Kitchen at Colorado Outward Bound School
Airing December 29, 2016, this special episode of Designing Spaces® will document the renovation of a kitchen for an inspirational school in Colorado.
Tune in to see this featured participant taking center stage:
Cooking Up a New Kitchen - with The Tile Shop
The Colorado Outward Bound School is an educational organization dedicated to helping students discover strength of character, the ability to lead and a desire to serve. Courses range in length from eight to 81 days and take place in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, Alaska and Ecuador. On a Colorado Outward Bound School course, which includes mountaineering, white water rafting, skiing, snowboarding, rock climbing, backpacking and canyoneering, students are gently pushed out of their comfort zones to help them understand themselves, each other and the world around them. In this episode, Designing Spaces' title sponsor, The Tile Shop gives back and revives the school's entire kitchen. It's time to rebuild, remodel and refurbish!
Tune in to Spaces of Hope on Lifetime Television to watch The Tile Shop, host Art Edmonds and a dedicated team of professionals transform this school - and the lives of the students that attend.
For more information on The Tile Shop, visit www.thetileshop.com. To learn more about the Colorado Outward Bound School, visit www.cobs.org.
About Designing Spaces
Entering its eleventh season,Designing Spaces continues to be one of America's favorite home improvement shows. The show inspires viewers on decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects and step-by-step home improvements to help make every space count and provide solutions to help you enjoy the space you live, work and play in. Designing Spaces Family of Spaces includes Think Green Spaces, Kids Spaces and its widely popular Spaces of Hope, which prides itself on assisting people and places in dire need of a makeover including children's shelters, animal shelters, military families and more. Designing Spaces airs Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime Television. For more information or to view special segments visit www.designingspaces.tv.
