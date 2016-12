The Tile Shop Partners with Spaces of Hope to Makeover the Kitchen at Colorado Outward Bound School

Airing December 29, 2016, this special episode of Designing Spaces® will document the renovation of a kitchen for an inspirational school in Colorado.

-- Designing Spaces®, the award-winning home improvement show, presents a special episode of Spaces of Hope, airing Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime®.Tune in to see this featured participant taking center stage:The Colorado Outward Bound School is an educational organization dedicated to helping students discover strength of character, the ability to lead and a desire to serve. Courses range in length from eight to 81 days and take place in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, Alaska and Ecuador. On a Colorado Outward Bound School course, which includes mountaineering, white water rafting, skiing, snowboarding, rock climbing, backpacking and canyoneering, students are gently pushed out of their comfort zones to help them understand themselves, each other and the world around them. In this episode, Designing Spaces' title sponsor, The Tile Shop gives back and revives the school's entire kitchen. It's time to rebuild, remodel and refurbish!Tune in toon Lifetime Television to watch The Tile Shop, host Art Edmonds and a dedicated team of professionals transform this school - and the lives of the students that attend.For more information on The Tile Shop, visit www.thetileshop.com . To learn more about the Colorado Outward Bound School, visit www.cobs.org Entering its eleventh season,Designing Spaces continues to be one of America's favorite home improvement shows. The show inspires viewers on decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects and step-by-step home improvements to help make every space count and provide solutions to help you enjoy the space you live, work and play in. Designing Spaces Family of Spaces includesand its widely popularwhich prides itself on assisting people and places in dire need of a makeover including children's shelters, animal shelters, military families and more. Designing Spaces airs Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime Television. For more information or to view special segments visit www.designingspaces.tv.Join the Conversation!Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DSpacesTVFollow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DSpacesTVWatch us on You Tube: http://www.youtube.com/DSpacestv