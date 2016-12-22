 
News By Tag
* #TheTileShop
* Designingspaces
* #SpacesOfHope
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pompano Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


The Tile Shop Partners with Spaces of Hope to Makeover the Kitchen at Colorado Outward Bound School

Airing December 29, 2016, this special episode of Designing Spaces® will document the renovation of a kitchen for an inspirational school in Colorado.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
#TheTileShop
Designingspaces
#SpacesOfHope

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
Pompano Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
Projects

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- Designing Spaces®, the award-winning home improvement show, presents a special episode of Spaces of Hope, airing Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime®.

Tune in to see this featured participant taking center stage:

Cooking Up a New Kitchen - with The Tile Shop

The Colorado Outward Bound School is an educational organization dedicated to helping students discover strength of character, the ability to lead and a desire to serve. Courses range in length from eight to 81 days and take place in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, Alaska and Ecuador. On a Colorado Outward Bound School course, which includes mountaineering, white water rafting, skiing, snowboarding, rock climbing, backpacking and canyoneering, students are gently pushed out of their comfort zones to help them understand themselves, each other and the world around them. In this episode, Designing Spaces' title sponsor, The Tile Shop gives back and revives the school's entire kitchen. It's time to rebuild, remodel and refurbish!

Tune in to Spaces of Hope on Lifetime Television to watch The Tile Shop, host Art Edmonds and a dedicated team of professionals transform this school - and the lives of the students that attend.

For more information on The Tile Shop, visit www.thetileshop.com. To learn more about the Colorado Outward Bound School, visit www.cobs.org.

About Designing Spaces

Entering its eleventh season,Designing Spaces continues to be one of America's favorite home improvement shows.  The show inspires viewers on decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects and step-by-step home improvements to help make every space count and provide solutions to help you enjoy the space you live, work and play in.  Designing Spaces Family of Spaces includes Think Green Spaces, Kids Spaces and its widely popular Spaces of Hope, which prides itself on assisting people and places in dire need of a makeover including children's shelters, animal shelters, military families and more. Designing Spaces airs Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime Television. For more information or to view special segments visit www.designingspaces.tv.

Join the Conversation!
Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DSpacesTV

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DSpacesTV

Watch us on You Tube: http://www.youtube.com/DSpacestv

Media Contact
BrandStar
pr@brandstar.com
End
Source:The Tile Shop
Email:***@brandstar.com Email Verified
Tags:#TheTileShop, Designingspaces, #SpacesOfHope
Industry:Marketing
Location:Pompano Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
O2 Media Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 28, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share