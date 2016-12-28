 
News By Tag
* Information Technology
* Open Source Development
* Human Resource Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mount Dora
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928


Mt. Dora, FL Open Source Development Consultants Launch Online Guide

Central Florida based IT company offers tips for selecting an open source development expert
 
 
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Fobess LLC based in Mt. Dora, Florida recently launched their online guide on how to select the best open source development consultant.  Fobess LLC is an IT consulting firm specializing in open source development, customer relationship management (CRM) and human resource management (HRM) software and e-College software development.  Founded in 2013, Fobess LLC has assisted business of all sizes increase their efficiencies and reduce costs by enhancing and modernizing their client's IT infrastructure.

Company owner Arathi Rajagopalan states "There are many companies still operating across the United States on old antiquated systems.  Time and the cost of making a change to their IT infrastructure causes business owners to typically put the decision off to make the necessary changes to get their organization up to speed.  Our team of consultants are extremely well versed in making affordable recommendations that can be easily retro-fitted to the client's needs thanks in part to our open source development team.  We offer a customized approach to increasing a client's bottom line.  Efficiencies will soar and we will remove duplications so less redundancies will occur.  Even making just slight enhancements to a company's infrastructure can make significant impacts to employee efficiencies."

The consultants at Fobess LLC stress the importance and value that cloud services for business brings to any organization.  Rajagopalan adds "from simple file sharing between departments to file sharing across geographies, implementing a cloud technology solution will greatly reduce redundancies.  Change is a necessary evil.  Computing in the cloud has been a growing opportunity for businesses however still many are slow to adopt.  What's even more of a decision for business owners is accepting an open source development solution.  Business owners are more familiar with private labels, they see ads for these solutions in trade pubs and on social media so they are often more comfortable with those brands.  There is a misconception that open source development cannot be trusted or may not offer all the "bells and whistles that a private label can.  This misconception is wrong.  An open source application is very customizable and about a fraction of the price.  Our consultants are working hard to educate business owners about the benefits of using an open source solution."

Fobess LLC has launched their online guide to selecting the best open source development consultants when considering application modernization.  Business owners will find tips within the guide including:

1)    Learning about the tech support
2)    Training – how long is it?  What does it cover?
3)    Number of users – can the solution support a large number and can you add users to it?
4)    Geography – can the solution be incorporated across geographies
5)    Long term contracts – what are the parameters and what is the cancellation policy?
6)    Does the solution you are considering include updates to the program?
7)    References – can the consultant provide the names of other clients also using the same solution or references from others in your same industry

More tips can be found at: http://www.fobess.com/best-open-source-development-consul...

These are just some of the tips found in the online guide for selecting the best open source software development consultant.  Fobess LLC offers its products and services throughout the United States as well as globally.  Working in the areas of healthcare, banking & financial services, telecommunications, insurance, technology and not for profit are the specialties for Fobess LLC.  For more information about Fobess LLC and how their solutions can achieve application modernization through an open source development process, business owners are asked to call 352-720-3164 or visit online at www.fobess.com.

Media Contact
Fobess
352-720-3164
kandice@fobess.com
End
Source:
Email:***@fobess.com Email Verified
Tags:Information Technology, Open Source Development, Human Resource Management
Industry:Human resources
Location:Mount Dora - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share