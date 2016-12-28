News By Tag
Mt. Dora, FL Open Source Development Consultants Launch Online Guide
Central Florida based IT company offers tips for selecting an open source development expert
Company owner Arathi Rajagopalan states "There are many companies still operating across the United States on old antiquated systems. Time and the cost of making a change to their IT infrastructure causes business owners to typically put the decision off to make the necessary changes to get their organization up to speed. Our team of consultants are extremely well versed in making affordable recommendations that can be easily retro-fitted to the client's needs thanks in part to our open source development team. We offer a customized approach to increasing a client's bottom line. Efficiencies will soar and we will remove duplications so less redundancies will occur. Even making just slight enhancements to a company's infrastructure can make significant impacts to employee efficiencies."
The consultants at Fobess LLC stress the importance and value that cloud services for business brings to any organization. Rajagopalan adds "from simple file sharing between departments to file sharing across geographies, implementing a cloud technology solution will greatly reduce redundancies. Change is a necessary evil. Computing in the cloud has been a growing opportunity for businesses however still many are slow to adopt. What's even more of a decision for business owners is accepting an open source development solution. Business owners are more familiar with private labels, they see ads for these solutions in trade pubs and on social media so they are often more comfortable with those brands. There is a misconception that open source development cannot be trusted or may not offer all the "bells and whistles that a private label can. This misconception is wrong. An open source application is very customizable and about a fraction of the price. Our consultants are working hard to educate business owners about the benefits of using an open source solution."
Fobess LLC has launched their online guide to selecting the best open source development consultants when considering application modernization. Business owners will find tips within the guide including:
1) Learning about the tech support
2) Training – how long is it? What does it cover?
3) Number of users – can the solution support a large number and can you add users to it?
4) Geography – can the solution be incorporated across geographies
5) Long term contracts – what are the parameters and what is the cancellation policy?
6) Does the solution you are considering include updates to the program?
7) References – can the consultant provide the names of other clients also using the same solution or references from others in your same industry
More tips can be found at: http://www.fobess.com/
These are just some of the tips found in the online guide for selecting the best open source software development consultant. Fobess LLC offers its products and services throughout the United States as well as globally. Working in the areas of healthcare, banking & financial services, telecommunications, insurance, technology and not for profit are the specialties for Fobess LLC. For more information about Fobess LLC and how their solutions can achieve application modernization through an open source development process, business owners are asked to call 352-720-3164 or visit online at www.fobess.com.
Media Contact
Fobess
352-720-3164
kandice@fobess.com
