Central Florida IT Developer Announces New Cloud Based Products
Fobess, LLC Announces the Launch of their New Productivity Accelerators for Small to Medium Size Businesses
Company owner Arathi Rajagopalan states "We are excited to launch these newest products. They are meant to quick start a company's online transactional business. There is no longer a need for small to medium size businesses to hire a developer to create an online solution for credit card transactions or develop a search query based solution. Our products are flexible to be used across industries. We offer a subscription based service or if businesses prefer they can purchase an annual license. We consider these new products to be quick starters for businesses in that they can use the programs immediately on their websites. Installation is easy and we offer superior tech support."
Fobess, LLC is a global IT consulting firm that specializes in open source development, e-college software development, customer relationship management software (CRM) and human resources management software (HRM). Since 2013, Fobess, LLC has been working with small to medium size businesses to help them reduce costs and improve efficiencies through enhancing the IT infrastructure.
Rajagopalan adds "Businesses will greatly benefit from our new productivity accelerators in part due to our cost structure and our customer service. Larger development firms offer similar solutions that come with a lofty price tag and little to no technical support. Our customer support staff works closely with our developers to assist clients quickly with the right information. We offer the monthly subscription and licensing option to meet the needs of growing businesses. Depending on a client's budget and long-term growth, we offer flexibility for purchasing our solutions."
Fobess, LLC offers their productivity accelerators using a cloud based solution to reduce costs and offer fast, reliable and secure web-based applications without the need for software, hardware or changes to coding.
"The flexibility of our new products allows us the ability to expand into markets we normally could not compete in. Using a cloud based application gives us the opportunity to customize our productivity accelerators across varying industries which is not typical when using a non-cloud based platform. Collecting the data on the back-end so the company can gather real-time data for sales and marketing purposes is a key differentiator with our programs. Clients will have immediate access to their data. Another key benefit is the implementation of future software updates. There is no need for downtime and lost revenue when updates occur and no need for heavy downloading of files to generate updates. With our cloud based infrastructure the updates are instantaneous to the point that client's will hardly know there has been an update and their customers will not be inconvenienced. We strongly encourage businesses to consider cloud based applications not only for cost reasons but for ease of installation and updates" explains Rajagopalan.
The corporate office for Fobess, LLC is located at 141 Waterman Way in Mt. Dora Florida. While the team at Fobess, LLC is launching their productivity accelerators across industries, their core is developing CRM and HRM products for the following sectors: healthcare, banking and financial services, telecommunications, not for profit, insurance and technology businesses.
Fobess, LLC continues to be an industry leader in offering cloud based services for enterprise solutions to reduce total cost of ownership and simplify the complexities of a company's IT infrastructure. For more information on Fobess, LLC, their productivity accelerators or their CRM and HRM cloud based solutions please call 352-720-3164 or visit online at http://www.fobess.com.
