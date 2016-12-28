News By Tag
* Software Development Company
* software development Perth
* Perth software development
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Perth Software Development Company Reveals why Startups Should Avoid Outsourcing Overseas
Startups have many different challenges, and money is often one of them. It can be tempting to look overseas for software development, however Perth software development company DBS IT Australia has weighed in on why this can be a bad move.
"For early-stage companies that should be demonstrating traction to investors, is this the best use of your funds?" He asks.
AJ Agrawal is the co-founder and CEO of Alumnify, and he agrees. "Developers who are underpaid often under-achieve"
"Developers who are cheap are known for lacking motivation and not having much desire to advance." he says.
Startups have many different challenges, and money is often one of them. It can be tempting to look overseas for software development, however Perth software development company DBS IT Australia has weighed in on why this can be a bad move:
"Understandably, startups are often looking to get the most bang for their buck, particularly with software development. However, outsourcing overseas comes with its own problems, and we believe that there are plenty of excellent companies within Australia that can offer cost-effective software development solutions without the risk involved with hiring a team overseas," a spokesperson recently remarked.
Another reason to choose an Australian software development company? Diversity. Since Australia is a "melting pot", startups can be sure that those with different backgrounds and experiences who come together to work on tough challenges will be have developed an innovative mindset.
Scientific American also says that decades of research by demographers, economists, sociologists, psychologists, and organisational scientists has shown that socially diverse groups (meaning those with a diversity of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity and race) are more innovative than those that are homogeneous. This is one great advantage of hiring a software development company in Australia, which is home to developers from around the world, with a huge range of backgrounds and skills.
Another consideration is that while costs may be kept low for successful projects outsourced overseas, for the projects that go wrong, this means huge delays, and often blown-out budgets as costly mistakes must be fixed.
DBS IT Australia has been providing software development and IT services for many different industries and businesses from startups to huge corporations for more than a decade. The company's commitment to providing the best customer service has allowed it
to thrive throughout even the most uncertain economic climates, so for startups looking for a Perth software development company get in touch with the team today. Please visit us at https://www.dbsitsoftware.com.au/
Contact
Denver Wanigasekera
0892782593
***@dbsit.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse