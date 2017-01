January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

Media Contact

Anne Geary

2036556633

***@gearygallery.com Anne Geary2036556633

End

-- This January, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present "The Art of Visual Storytelling,"featuring the beautifully intriguing paintings of Waltham, MA artist, Rosemary Banfield. Get your new year off to a creative start by seeing her exhibit that runs January 3 – 31. The Geary Gallery is located at 576 Boston Post Road in Darien.Rosemary Banfield lives on the outskirts of Boston in Waltham, MA, where she works from her home studio as a full-time painter and illustrator. She was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa and studied at the Johannesburg College of Education, specializing in elementary education and art.As a teacher and an artist, she experienced firsthand the positive effects of art and creativity on the children she taught, and this engendered in her a deep love of illustration and visual storytelling.A favorite subject for Banfield is water, and more specifically, the beach and ocean, as demonstrated by two of her works shown here. She has exhibited and sold paintings throughout South Africa and the United States and has illustrated two children's books.To view Banfield's work, visit our online gallery: https://www.gearygallery.com/? artists=rosemary- banfield Her exhibit runs January 3 – 31 and her paintings are available for acquisition. All are welcome and admission is free. Geary Gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more information call (203) 655-6633 or visit www.gearygallery.com