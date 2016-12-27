 
Industry News





Are You Ready For Your Big Acting/Singing Break? We are Casting and We Want YOU!

Richard Torrence's "Lord Why Can't I Do Right?" Inspirational Musical Written By Richard Torrence & Directed by Shelly Garrett
 
 
ATLANTA - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- AUDITIONS:
February 4th 2017 10am – 3pm

The Loft @ Cumberland Community Church

(3110 Sports Ave SE, Smyrna, GA 30080)

PRODUCTION DATES:

June 17th 2017 – Porter Sanford Theatre (Decatur GA)

CONTACT INFO:

For consideration, email casting@channeloneenterprise.com for an audition application. Please include current headshot and bodyshot, your resume, and a link to an online reel (if applicable) with your completed application. Please put "Role Interested – Your Name" in the subject of the email.

TALENT DETAILS:

Non Union. Male and Female, Ages 18+, All Body Types, and All Ethnicities etc.

Paid Compensation based on role. Singers, Actors, Musicians, and Production Crew needed.

If you are auditioning for a singing role be prepared to sing a cappella (song of your choice).

Actors please prepare a short audition piece (2 min max).

PRODUCTION DESCRIPTION:

Kenny, an unsuccessful man by society's standards, is caught up by a fascination with women, drugs and money. Following an unfortunate near death experience, Kenny's true purpose in life is revealed. Now, Kenny must spread the word about the grace and goodness of God.

        Kenny's brother DeAundre is a white collar hustler, who is extremely successful at scheming the community to support his fake businesses. For his own selfish reasons, DeAundre offers to assist Kenny in establishing a church to proclaim how he overcame death.

        DeAundre conceives a manipulative plan to use his brother's church to expand his phony empire, while ignoring Kenny's supernatural gift of ministry. When two brothers with contradicting objectives collaborate to start a church, all hell is bound to break loose. It's a grueling life to live when your own blood cannot be trusted.

