An Inspirational Musical Stage Play Richard Torrence's "Lord Why Can't I Do Right?"

Written By: Richard Torrence, Directed By: Shelly Garrett. This play tells the story of transformation as characters overcome drug addiction, near death experiences, abuse, abandonment and loss on the path towards self-realization.​
 
 
ATLANTA - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- This inspirational and comical musical will resonate with all generations. The talented actors in this production will intrigue and mesmerize audiences with their powerful performances. This dramatic work will capture the hearts of viewers with relevant messages of love, family and salvation. Purchase your tickets today!

Saturday, June 17th , 2017 – 3pm & 8pm

Porter-Sanford III Performing Arts Center

3181 Rainbow Drive Decatur, GA 30034

Press Passes are available for media personnel. To obtain your pass please submit a letter of assignment along with your media affiliation to info@channeloneenterprise.com.

Play Synopsis:

         Kenny, an unsuccessful man by society's standards, is caught up by a fascination with women, drugs and money. Following an unfortunate near death experience, Kenny's true purpose in life is revealed. Now, Kenny must spread the word about the grace and goodness of God.

         Kenny's brother, DeAundre, is a white collar hustler, who is extremely successful at scheming the community to support his fake businesses. For his own selfish reasons, DeAundre offers to assist Kenny in establishing a church to proclaim how he overcame death.

         DeAundre conceives a manipulative plan to use his brother's church to expand his phony empire, while ignoring Kenny's supernatural gift of ministry. When two brothers with contradicting objectives collaborate to start a church, all hell is bound to break loose. It's a grueling life to live when your own blood cannot be trusted.


For more information please visit  www.makeyoufamousentertainment.com

Media Contact
I'll Make You Famous Entertainment
2295882323
info@channeloneenterprise.com
