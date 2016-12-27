Professor Rob McKenzie inks agent deal with EA Kroll Productions

Rob McKenzie, PhD, Professor at East Stroudsburg University signs an agent deal with EA Kroll Productions in December of 2016 for his latest manuscript and book.

Author Rob McKenzie, PhD

-- ~About Rob McKenzie:Rob McKenzie, Ph.D., is the Chairperson and a Professor of Communication at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, where he has taught for 25 years. He teaches Radio Practicum, Introduction to Mass Media, Critical Perspectives on Social Media Use, and Comparative Media (which he has also taught in several countries including the UK, France, Mexico, China and this coming summer in Sweden).He is also the Advisor to WESS Radio (90.3 FM), recipient of the MTV Woodie Award in 2014 for being the "best college radio station in the country." McKenzie is host of three radio shows: Rhythm Rock, The Talk Show, and the Stones Hour. McKenzie has seen the Rolling Stones in concert over a dozen times dating back to 1982. He has seen them in Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Toronto, Montreal and Copenhagen.His research focus has been mainly in international media. He has published over a dozen journal articles, delivered dozens of paper presentations at conferences, and written the book, Comparing Media from Around the World (Allyn and Bacon, 2006). Because of his research, he was hired as a consultant for the US Embassy in Mexico City, and the US Consulate in Juarez City, Mexico. McKenzie's most recent research publication, which he co-authored with his wife, Kelly McKenzie, is called "Role Depictions of Women and Men in CCTV News," and is coming out in the China Media Research journal in early 2017.He has branched out of academic writing to produce a manuscript called Rounding Some Corners, which is a humorous collection of columns examining life's oddball ironies. Each column is designed to have double meanings getting the reader to puzzle out what the columns are about. The result is that readers gain a sometimes shocking appreciation for and examination of life's seemingly mundane circumstances. The first volume of Rounding Some Corners is complete, and he plans on writing other volumes to serialize Rounding Some Corners.McKenzie is the son of British parents. His father was Scottish and his mother is English. McKenzie is married to Kelly McKenzie, a professor in the Department of Academic Enrichment and Learning at ESU. McKenzie has two children: Fiona, 19 years old, and Gordon, 16 years old.EA Kroll Productions will be working closely with McKenzie on his latest manuscripts along with social media.More info about Rob McKenzie at:About EA Kroll Productions:Erik A. Kroll, founder of EA Kroll Productions, began his career in the entertainment business in 1986 when he was just 16 years old as the public relations director for a Pennsylvania-based theater company. He has promoted and managed dozens of bands, acoustic acts and events throughout the United States. In 2013 Erik became a member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, "NARAS" The Recording Academy/The Grammy's 597926-NWA68HZ3. In 2016 he became a member of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA)At EA Kroll Productions we embrace the highest standards for excellence by providing our clients with innovative personal attention. We represent artists who have a strong sense of personal responsibility and a desire to benefit from the synergy of a team approach. We value ethical business practices and strive to create relationships built on trust. Our creative, results-oriented strategies are designed to guide and encourage our clients to achieve their individual career goals. We are committed to treating our artists with respect and enthusiasm.www.eakrollproductions.com