All Hail the new dBASE™ PLUS 11!
The holidays are over, time to get back to work with the new dBASE™ PLUS 11
"dBASE™
The new dBASE™ PLUS 11 includes a key set of features that will help many of our users work more efficiently. This release focuses on many of the areas customers said would increase their developer productivity. The new and updated features include:
· NEW: Touch and Tablet support – dBASE™ PLUS 11 now supports touch and gesturing with enhanced support for tablets!
· NEW: Assist™ Technologies – allows users to be more productive in a shorter amount of time by making it easier to use dBASE™ PLUS 11!
· NEW: dmAssist™ – the data module designer introduces a much easier interface for building and working with data modules. The new dmAssist works with both data-layers of the BDE and ADO technologies!
· NEW: dmWeB™ – the #1 requested feature from our users, the new dBASE™ PLUS 11 makes building data-aware web applications easier than ever before with a new responsive web framework that works on both Apache® and Microsoft® IIS technologies.
· NEW: dmOutput™ – the #2 requested feature from our users, the new dBASE™ PLUS 11 makes generating output from data modules a snap!
· NEW: dmC.R.U.D.™ – the #3 requested feature from our users, the new dBASE™ PLUS 11 makes generating a starter application as easy as pointing to an existing data module and generating the base application!
· NEW: Programmer Fonts – dBASE™ PLUS 11 now ships seven (7) new open source fonts that are designed to make code easier to read and print. These new fonts can be shipped with applications created by dBASE™ PLUS 11!
· UPDATED: databuttons – the standard data-aware components have been enhanced to support components with graphics 24x24 through 64x64.
· UPDATED: Windows Theming – dBASE™ PLUS 11 now supports 10 advanced Microsoft® Windows themes. The new dBASE™ interface now uses a brushed metal but there are 9 others to choose from.
· Quality! dBASE™ PLUS 11 is built on the quality of the prior release, which means the quality is even better than before and we have fixed many issues since that last release!
The price for the new dBASE™ PLUS 11 will stay the same as it was with dBASE™ PLUS 10, $499 (USD) New User and $399 (USD) Upgrade. dBASE™
And until Midnight EDT on January, 2014 we're also including FREE with your purchase of dBASE™ PLUS 11 New User or Upgrade our two time saving utilities, dbfImport™ 2 and dbfExport™ 2! Buy now so you can get your free utilities, a $60 (USD) dollar value on top of this awesome new release!
Pricing and Availability
The price for dBASE PLUS 11 is $499 for new users and $399 to upgrade from existing dBASE products. The new version of dBASE™ continues to support forward compatibility features, including dBASE™, Paradox®, and other data sources; the advanced runtime features; and the ability to package the product with the updated Project Manager. dBASE™
About dBase, LLC
dBase, LLC is changing the way people utilize data. The company's business intelligence products and data management tools quickly transform raw data into useful information, enabling organizations of any size to make more informed business decisions and be more productive. The company's flagship product, dBASE, was the world's first widely used relational database management system and is still used by millions of software developers and others worldwide. For more information about dBase, LLC and its data management products, visit http://www.dbase.com.
