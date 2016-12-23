 
Renowned Author to Appear at Multiple American Library Association Conferences in 2017

 
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- Renowned Author and vampire expert Douglas Robinson, who is best known for his "A Silently Series" which depicts vampyric people; will be attending multiple ALA (American Library Association) conferences throughout the US starting in January 2017.

The books Robinson will be exhibiting are his "Silently Comes the Night" and "Rites of Passage" books, of which belong to the "Silently Series".

"Silently Comes the Night" is about Magken, a female vamyric person of indeterminate age, who comes to Trenton seeking a new life. Appearing as a young woman, she chooses a college to live and a friendly young athlete to help her meet and select the people on whom she depends for fresh blood. Her boyfriend Thomas Klein does not know who or what she really is and falls in love with her student alias. But an obsessed blood donor, a willer vampyr in the city reigning terror, and an angry college professor trying to uncover her past makes it impossible for her to keep her secret and places her and Thomas in the crossfire where she must fight just to keep him alive.

Robinson's will be at the Midwinter 2017 conference held in Atlanta, GA on January 20th and 24th. Then he will be in Chicago, IL for the Annual Conference in June from the 23rd to the 27th.

"Fiction titles should be wildly popular to place in a library.  People have to want it. Non-fiction titles should be authoritative by a recognized expert in the field. My storyline and what I have to say about vampyric people qualify as both" says Robinson about why he registered his books for the conference.

The American Library Association (ALA) is the oldest and largest library association in the world. Founded on October 6, 1876 during the Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia, the mission of ALA is "to provide leadership for the development, promotion and improvement of library and information services and the profession of librarianship in order to enhance learning and ensure access to information for all."

You can come and meet Robinson personally at these events and talk to him about his vast knowledge of vampyric people that live among us.

For more information or to purchase his books, visit http://silently-publishing.com

About Douglas Robinson

Robinson is a Christian, he received Baptism in Bible College. Robinson became obsessed with vampires; the thought of someone being a vampire or becoming one troubled him greatly. He set out to learn everything there is about vampires and then began to pray for their souls. He began writing these storylines because he cares what happens to them and what happens to you when you find out people like this really exist.

Robinson changed the spelling of Vampire to Vampyre in order to change the perception between a real life vampire and a fictional one. Vampyric people are physically changed blood drinking human predators.

