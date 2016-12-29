News By Tag
Machines at War 3 v2.1 Real Time Strategy Game is Released for iOS
The update includes many features fans have asked for, including a new infantry unit that wields damage with a flamethrower. Managing unit positions is also easier now that patrol waypoints are clearly indicated when a unit is selected. The real time strategy game update includes other minor bug fixes and changes.
Request a review copy now, or visit the Isotope 244 website to learn more about Machines at War 3 and its many features. Machines at War 3 is also available for Android, Windows, and Mac.
UPDATE FEATURES
New infantry flamethrower units
Indicators for patrol waypoints
Bug fixes and unit spec balancing
REVIEW QUOTES
"The best RTS game available on iOS." - MobileTechReview
"Machines at War 3 has a variety unmatched by other RTS titles." - Nizulo
"The randomly generated maps mean that the experience is new each and every time." - Daily Joypad
GAME FEATURES
Build over 130 different types of units and technologies
Rescue the Omicron Initiative in 21 missions
Command and conquer massive 5,000 unit battles
Play unlimited random map skirmishes
Conquer four friends in online multiplayer combat
Deploy a full arsenal of infantry, aircraft, naval, and ground forces
PRODUCT INFO
Price: $6.99 for iOS, $14.99 for Mac and Windows
Title: Machines at War 3
Genre: Game > Strategy Game > Real Time Strategy Game
Platforms: iOS, Mac, Windows, Android coming soon
Release Date: December 29th, 2016
Languages: English, German, Chinese, Japanese, French, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian
Developer: Isotope 244, LLC
Publisher: Isotope 244, LLC
Keywords
rts, real time strategy, iOS gaming, war game, empire, command
System Requirements
Please see bottom game webpage.
