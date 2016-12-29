Machines at War 3 v2.1 Real Time Strategy Game is Released for iOS

Rescue the Omicron Initiative in 21 missions

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Ios

* Strategy

* Game Industry:

* Games Location:

* Tampa - Florida - US Subject:

* Features

Contact

Isotope 244

press@isotope244.com Isotope 244

End

-- Isotope 244 is pleased to announce that Machines at War 3 v2.1 is released for iOS. This update includes new features, new units, and support for the latest devices. This real time strategy game features over 130 different types of units and technologies to build and wage war with. The RTS game boasts 21 campaign missions, unlimited random map skirmishes with many settings, and network multiplayer to challenge friends.The update includes many features fans have asked for, including a new infantry unit that wields damage with a flamethrower. Managing unit positions is also easier now that patrol waypoints are clearly indicated when a unit is selected. The real time strategy game update includes other minor bug fixes and changes.Request a review copy now, or visit the Isotope 244 website to learn more about Machines at War 3 and its many features. Machines at War 3 is also available for Android, Windows, and Mac.New infantry flamethrower unitsIndicators for patrol waypointsBug fixes and unit spec balancinghttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pbCLYDm6Ck"The best RTS game available on iOS." - MobileTechReview"Machines at War 3 has a variety unmatched by other RTS titles." - Nizulo"The randomly generated maps mean that the experience is new each and every time." - Daily JoypadBuild over 130 different types of units and technologiesRescue the Omicron Initiative in 21 missionsCommand and conquer massive 5,000 unit battlesPlay unlimited random map skirmishesConquer four friends in online multiplayer combatDeploy a full arsenal of infantry, aircraft, naval, and ground forcesPrice: $6.99 for iOS, $14.99 for Mac and WindowsTitle: Machines at War 3Genre: Game > Strategy Game > Real Time Strategy GamePlatforms: iOS, Mac, Windows, Android coming soonRelease Date: December 29th, 2016Languages: English, German, Chinese, Japanese, French, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, ItalianDeveloper: Isotope 244, LLCPublisher: Isotope 244, LLCContactJames Bryantpress@isotope244.comKeywordsrts, real time strategy, iOS gaming, war game, empire, commandSystem RequirementsPlease see bottom game webpage.