 
News By Tag
* Ios
* Strategy
* Game
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Machines at War 3 v2.1 Real Time Strategy Game is Released for iOS

 
 
Rescue the Omicron Initiative in 21 missions
Rescue the Omicron Initiative in 21 missions
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ios
* Strategy
* Game

Industry:
* Games

Location:
* Tampa - Florida - US

Subject:
* Features

TAMPA, Fla. - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- Isotope 244 is pleased to announce that Machines at War 3 v2.1 is released for iOS.  This update includes new features, new units, and support for the latest devices.  This real time strategy game features over 130 different types of units and technologies to build and wage war with.  The RTS game boasts 21 campaign missions, unlimited random map skirmishes with many settings, and network multiplayer to challenge friends.

The update includes many features fans have asked for, including a new infantry unit that wields damage with a flamethrower.  Managing unit positions is also easier now that patrol waypoints are clearly indicated when a unit is selected.  The real time strategy game  update includes other minor bug fixes and changes.

Request a review copy now, or visit the Isotope 244 website to learn more about Machines at War 3 and its many features.  Machines at War 3 is also available for Android, Windows, and Mac.

UPDATE FEATURES

New infantry flamethrower units
Indicators for patrol waypoints
Bug fixes and unit spec balancing

Game Webpage
http://www.isotope244.com/machines-at-war-3.html

Apple App Store Download
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/machines-at-war-3/id64643...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pbCLYDm6Ck



REVIEW QUOTES

"The best RTS game available on iOS." - MobileTechReview

"Machines at War 3 has a variety unmatched by other RTS titles." - Nizulo

"The randomly generated maps mean that the experience is new each and every time." - Daily Joypad

GAME FEATURES

Build over 130 different types of units and technologies
Rescue the Omicron Initiative in 21 missions
Command and conquer massive 5,000 unit battles
Play unlimited random map skirmishes
Conquer four friends in online multiplayer combat
Deploy a full arsenal of infantry, aircraft, naval, and ground forces

PRODUCT INFO

Price: $6.99 for iOS, $14.99 for Mac and Windows
Title: Machines at War 3
Genre: Game > Strategy Game > Real Time Strategy Game
Platforms: iOS, Mac, Windows, Android coming soon
Release Date: December 29th, 2016
Languages: English, German, Chinese, Japanese, French, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian
Developer: Isotope 244, LLC
Publisher: Isotope 244, LLC

Contact
James Bryant
press@isotope244.com

Keywords
rts, real time strategy, iOS gaming, war game, empire, command

System Requirements
Please see bottom game webpage.

Contact
Isotope 244
press@isotope244.com
End
Source:Isotope 244
Email:***@isotope244.com Email Verified
Tags:Ios, Strategy, Game
Industry:Games
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Isotope 244 LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 29, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share