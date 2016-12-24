 
Industry News





BNTouch Partners With Testimonial Tree

New partnership provides automated solution for managing online reputation and client satisfaction
 
 
BEAVERTON, Ore. - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- BNTouch, a mortgage customer relationship management system and marketing automation company has partnered with Testimonial Tree, a Saas company that automates the collection, management, and syndication of testimonials, surveys, and 5-star reviews for mortgage providers and other verticals.

The partnership between the companies will provide a turnkey solution for BNTouch's clients to send out automated post-transaction surveys to gain greater insight in their performance and client satisfaction. The survey recipient will be encouraged to submit a testimonial for their loan officers which will enable them to control their online reputation by selecting which testimonials are posted on their website, social media, and other review sites.

"Testimonial Tree's customized surveys are a great way for loan officers gauge the market, create strategy for growth and use social media resources to tell their story," states Dylan Bruni, Director of Business Development of BNTouch. "We strive to be the mortgage industry's premier CRM and marketing solution and Testimonial Tree's platform is a perfect fit for our workflow automation that addresses the ever-growing need to control a company's and individual's online reputation."

"Most of our clients say that word of mouth is their number one way to get referrals and grow their business. Having that word of mouth online and making sure it's up-to-date and positive is crucial to stay ahead of competition," explains Jason Dolle, Founder and CEO of Testimonial Tree. "We're excited to combine efforts with BNTouch to provide a complete solution for mortgage needs that will now include surveys to measure satisfaction and collect memorable stories from happy clients."

About BNTouch CRM

BNTouch, Inc was founded in August 2004. It launched a single product – BNTouch Mortgage CRM, a mortgage specific hosted CRM solution for banks and mortgage offices of any size. Since the launch BNTouch worked closely with over 2000 companies ranging between 1 to 1000+ employees.

BNTouch Mortgage CRM is the result of 11+ years of development and optimization. BNTouch allows to create, collaborate, execute and analyze online and offline marketing. It allows customers to carry consistent, branded messages for every lead or client on every stage of the sale and post-sale process. BNTouch boosts ROI by showing where customer's money works the best and how to lower marketing costs involved in management and execution

About Testimonial Tree, Inc.

Testimonial Tree is the leader in testimonial management software. Professionals trust Testimonial Tree to help them gather feedback about customer experiences through 5-star ratings, satisfaction surveys, and customer reviews. Our platform empowers your clients to share word-of-mouth recommendations on social media networks and syndicate testimonials on your own website as well as popular 3rd party review websites. We help you take control of your reputation online, build trusted client relationships and increase brand loyalty. To learn more please contact us by phone: (239) 424-9018, email: info@TestimonialTree.com or visit our website. https://get.testimonialtree.com/industries/mortgage/

