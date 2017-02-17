 
News By Tag
* Testimonial Tree
* Spacio
* Lead Generation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Estero
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Testimonial Tree & Spacio Announce Strategic Partnership To Assist Real Estate Agents and Brokers

New alliance between two dynamic technology firms enhances lead generation opportunities for real estate agents and brokers.
 
 
Testimonial Tree is headquartered in Estero, Florida
Testimonial Tree is headquartered in Estero, Florida
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Testimonial Tree
* Spacio
* Lead Generation

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Estero - Florida - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

ESTERO, Fla. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Testimonial Tree is pleased to announce their latest strategic partnership with Spacio to help agents and brokerages expand opportunities by displaying client testimonials directly on the paperless open house registration tool. The integration of these modern tech tools offers the best first impression to potential buyers by leveraging past success to win over new customers, and expanded opportunities for both agents and brokers.

Spacio is a modern tech tool that facilitates automated paperless open houses and has disrupted the decades-old ink and paper process that caused lost opportunities with unreadable handwriting. Testimonial Tree's tool allows simple collection, curation and online publication of customer reviews. By integrating these tools, agents and brokerages can enrich the sales experience by putting customer satisfaction at the forefront, turning strangers into customers at open houses.

Spacio co-founder and CEO Melissa Kwan states, "Spacio helps agents and brokerages flourish by capturing and deepening relationships with new customers from the moment of contact at an open house. Our partnership with Testimonial Tree complements our mission by helping agents build trust and credibility with prospective customers from the start, allowing them to see testimonials from former clients, and to turn open house contacts into sales."

Testimonial Tree's Founder and CEO Jason Dolle says, "We're thrilled with the opportunity to combine the power of curated reviews via Testimonial Tree with Spacio's innovative open house technology.  Given that an open house is where first impressions happen, showing how tech savvy the agent is along with stories coming from past customers is a win-win."

About Spacio

Spacio's intelligent open house solution streamlines outdated real estate processes and reduces lost opportunities. Spacio helps agents maximize open house lead generation opportunities by automating lead capture and follow up, allowing agents to easily reconnect with potential buyers and convert more leads over time. In an industry founded on relationships, Spacio is a game changer. The tool is sleek, modern, easy to use and impressive. Agents and brokerages benefit from CRM integration, streamlined lead capture, contact verification, social profiling, open house reporting, company-wide real-time analytics, and cross-platform functionality. For more information, visit spac.io.com

About Testimonial Tree, Inc.

Testimonial Tree is the leader in testimonial management software. Professionals trust Testimonial Tree to help them gather feedback about customer experiences through 5-star ratings, satisfaction surveys, and customer reviews. Our platform empowers your clients to share word-of-mouth recommendations on social media networks and syndicate testimonials on your website as well as popular 3rd party review websites. We help you take control of your reputation online, build trusted client relationships and increase brand loyalty. To learn more, please contact us by phone: (239) 424-9018, email: info@TestimonialTree.com or visit our website at https://get.testimonialtree.com.

Contact
Jason Dolle
***@testimonialtree.com
End
Source:Testimonial Tree
Email:***@testimonialtree.com Email Verified
Tags:Testimonial Tree, Spacio, Lead Generation
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Estero - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
REfindly News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share