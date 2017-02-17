News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Testimonial Tree & Spacio Announce Strategic Partnership To Assist Real Estate Agents and Brokers
New alliance between two dynamic technology firms enhances lead generation opportunities for real estate agents and brokers.
Spacio is a modern tech tool that facilitates automated paperless open houses and has disrupted the decades-old ink and paper process that caused lost opportunities with unreadable handwriting. Testimonial Tree's tool allows simple collection, curation and online publication of customer reviews. By integrating these tools, agents and brokerages can enrich the sales experience by putting customer satisfaction at the forefront, turning strangers into customers at open houses.
Spacio co-founder and CEO Melissa Kwan states, "Spacio helps agents and brokerages flourish by capturing and deepening relationships with new customers from the moment of contact at an open house. Our partnership with Testimonial Tree complements our mission by helping agents build trust and credibility with prospective customers from the start, allowing them to see testimonials from former clients, and to turn open house contacts into sales."
Testimonial Tree's Founder and CEO Jason Dolle says, "We're thrilled with the opportunity to combine the power of curated reviews via Testimonial Tree with Spacio's innovative open house technology. Given that an open house is where first impressions happen, showing how tech savvy the agent is along with stories coming from past customers is a win-win."
About Spacio
Spacio's intelligent open house solution streamlines outdated real estate processes and reduces lost opportunities. Spacio helps agents maximize open house lead generation opportunities by automating lead capture and follow up, allowing agents to easily reconnect with potential buyers and convert more leads over time. In an industry founded on relationships, Spacio is a game changer. The tool is sleek, modern, easy to use and impressive. Agents and brokerages benefit from CRM integration, streamlined lead capture, contact verification, social profiling, open house reporting, company-wide real-time analytics, and cross-platform functionality. For more information, visit spac.io.com
About Testimonial Tree, Inc.
Testimonial Tree is the leader in testimonial management software. Professionals trust Testimonial Tree to help them gather feedback about customer experiences through 5-star ratings, satisfaction surveys, and customer reviews. Our platform empowers your clients to share word-of-mouth recommendations on social media networks and syndicate testimonials on your website as well as popular 3rd party review websites. We help you take control of your reputation online, build trusted client relationships and increase brand loyalty. To learn more, please contact us by phone: (239) 424-9018, email: info@TestimonialTree.com or visit our website at https://get.testimonialtree.com.
Contact
Jason Dolle
***@testimonialtree.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse