To make a call, just say to your iPhone – "Call Mom Using Ajura"

Ajura introduces hands-free calling for iPhone users, by Siri integration
 
 
Listed Under

Tag:
Mobile Roaming

Travel
Travel

Location:
Singapore - Bukit - Singapore

Features
Features

SINGAPORE - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- Ajura announced today that iPhone users who are using Ajura app can now make calls by giving a voice command to Siri. This will be a totally hands-free calling – as the user will just give a voice command and the call will be established automatically by Siri using the Ajura app. There is no need to open the app or choose the contact / press dial button- complete hands-free experience.

Let say; Jack is an Ajura user who wants to call his Mother. He just needs activate Siri on his iPhone and say "Call Mom using Ajura" and the call will be connected.

Announcing this new feature, Mr. Sanjit Chatterjee, CEO of Ajura said "Our current version 1.3.1, which is available on the iTunes store is compatible with Siri. This will allow Ajura iPhone users to make calls using the personal voice assistant of Apple, which will be a complete handsfree experience"

Integration of Ajura with Siri in iOS 10 can be done following few simple steps which includes launching the 'settings', tapping on and enabling Siri. This is to be followed by scrolling down and tapping on App Support and turning on integration of Siri with Ajura by tapping the toggle button next to Ajura app.

After Apple has gone ahead and opened Siri for integration with third party apps, Ajura is amongst the few communication apps which have offered the voice assistant feature on it's app.

Ajura allows users to save up to 90% on their roaming bill and also facilitates them to remain connected on their home country mobile number. In addition to its innovative low cost roaming feature, it also offers outcall packages and ability to buy phone numbers of more than 50 countries, which ring on the home country mobile number of the Ajura users.

Ajura editor's desk

For any further information or media queries, kindly email: media@ajura.com (mailto:media@ajura.com)

Contact
Ajura
***@ajura.com
Source:Ajura
Email:***@ajura.com
Page Updated Last on: Dec 29, 2016
