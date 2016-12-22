News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
KTGY Oakland Participates in Build Day for Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley
The Site Will Provide New Affordable Energy-Efficient Townhouses
A group of approximately 30 KTGY employees donned protective gear and cleared large piles of debris, furniture, trash and overgrown brush. By the day's end, the crew had removed 70 cubic yards (three dumpsters full) of material from the site.
"We made a huge impact for one day," said Jonathan Boriak, senior project manager for KTGY. "We left the site feeling accomplished, fulfilled, sore and a little wind burned. It will be excited to see the final product when these townhouses are done knowing we helped guide the project in the initial phases."
Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley's Team Building Program provides teams the opportunity to build strong relationships while building homes and strengthening communities. KTGY is committed to working with Habitat for Humanity across the nation.
KTGY is also celebrating its 25th Anniversary in business, by highlighting 25 Acts of Gratitude. "We are grateful for the opportunities we have to work on outstanding developments, with excellent developers and builders, and we continue to elevate our work with the quality of the architecture we deliver," said Jill Williams, AIA, chairman of KTGY Architecture + Planning. "At 25, we are just getting started!"
Highlights from KTGY's 25th Anniversary Acts of Gratitude include Habitat for Humanity Build Days where staff members from all seven offices have the opportunity to spend a day working to build a home for a family in need. The firm's Making a Difference Program invites staff members to apply for funds to support organizations that are near and dear to team members' hearts. This year, through the Making a Difference Program, KTGY supported employees' commitments to feeding the homeless at Thanksgiving time, building parks on vacant lots, and educating girls in need. Several team members volunteer with the ACE mentor program, inspiring high school students to pursue careers in the AEC field. In India, KTGY's Pune office supports an orphanage and school for girls, assisting in making higher education possible for some. To learn more about KTGY's Act of Gratitude, click here (http://ktgy.com/
About Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley
As an independent affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, Habitat EBSV's mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope. This year, we mark our 30th anniversary of revitalizing neighborhoods, building affordable and sustainable housing solutions, and empowering families through successful homeownership. Since 1986, Habitat EBSV has partnered with volunteers, the community, and qualified families with limited incomes to strengthen communities in Alameda, Contra Costa, and Santa Clara Counties. Habitat EBSV is proud to be an "Affiliate of Distinction"
About KTGY Architecture + Planning
Celebrating 25 years, KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Call 888.456.KTGY or visit www.ktgy.com.
Contact
Anne Monaghan / Monaghan Communications
***@monaghanpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse