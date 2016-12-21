 
News By Tag
* Parenting
* Inventor
* Baby Gear
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orange County
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221

3 Moms Who Invented 3 Toddler Products To Help Your Everyday Stresses That are Normally Messes!

 
 
catchie concepts image
catchie concepts image
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Dec. 27, 2016 - PRLog -- We are a group of moms that all have invented products that help reduce the common child messes from cars, to tables! They are all easy to clean, uniquely designed with kid's safety and parent's sanity in mind!  Our award winning mom-invented products have been seen in the news, national magazines and featured by many big bloggers.

Amy Chandler invented the Cibo, it catches all the crumbs/craft messes at the table before hitting the floor with its built in net feature ideal for home, and restaurants. BPA Free, Phthalate free, no harmful dyes. http://www.thecibo.com

Brittany Arnold invented the Catchie, is a patented 3 in 1 waterproof catch mat that is used in your car to catch anything your toddler can toss from hitting the car floor and keeps everything within arm's reach. Saftey tested, easy to use, and clean!  http://www.catchieconcepts.com


Gwen Keefe invented the Poil Cup, this is a fast cleaning no brush required sippy cup with the soft chew resistant spout made for sensitive gums and teething babies. Adjustable flow grows with your child from baby to toddlerhood stag. Patented easy-to clean-design helps prevent bacteria and mold build-up in the valve.  http://usapoli.com/

Contact
Catchie Concepts, LLC
***@catchieconcepts.com
End
Source:Catchie Concepts, LLC
Email:***@catchieconcepts.com Email Verified
Tags:Parenting, Inventor, Baby Gear
Industry:Retail
Location:Orange County - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Catchie Concepts PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 27, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share