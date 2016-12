3 Moms Who Invented 3 Toddler Products To Help Your Everyday Stresses That are Normally Messes!

catchie concepts image

-- We are a group of moms that all have invented products that help reduce the common child messes from cars, to tables! They are all easy to clean, uniquely designed with kid's safety and parent's sanity in mind! Our award winning mom-invented products have been seen in the news, national magazines and featured by many big bloggers.invented the Cibo, it catches all the crumbs/craft messes at the table before hitting the floor with its built in net feature ideal for home, and restaurants. BPA Free, Phthalate free, no harmful dyes. http://www.thecibo.cominvented the Catchie, is a patented 3 in 1 waterproof catch mat that is used in your car to catch anything your toddler can toss from hitting the car floor and keeps everything within arm's reach. Saftey tested, easy to use, and clean! http://www.catchieconcepts.cominvented the Poil Cup, this is a fast cleaning no brush required sippy cup with the soft chew resistant spout made for sensitive gums and teething babies. Adjustable flow grows with your child from baby to toddlerhood stag. Patented easy-to clean-design helps prevent bacteria and mold build-up in the valve. http://usapoli.com