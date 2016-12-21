News By Tag
3 Moms Who Invented 3 Toddler Products To Help Your Everyday Stresses That are Normally Messes!
Amy Chandler invented the Cibo, it catches all the crumbs/craft messes at the table before hitting the floor with its built in net feature ideal for home, and restaurants. BPA Free, Phthalate free, no harmful dyes. http://www.thecibo.com
Brittany Arnold invented the Catchie, is a patented 3 in 1 waterproof catch mat that is used in your car to catch anything your toddler can toss from hitting the car floor and keeps everything within arm's reach. Saftey tested, easy to use, and clean! http://www.catchieconcepts.com
Gwen Keefe invented the Poil Cup, this is a fast cleaning no brush required sippy cup with the soft chew resistant spout made for sensitive gums and teething babies. Adjustable flow grows with your child from baby to toddlerhood stag. Patented easy-to clean-design helps prevent bacteria and mold build-up in the valve. http://usapoli.com/
