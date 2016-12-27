 
Industry News





Indie singer-songwriter Krysle Lip releases inspiring new single "Witches"

Beautiful melody and lyrical prose create a metaphor for unfair treatment of minorities
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Dec. 27, 2016 - PRLog -- Songwriter Krysle Lip has released the second single "Witches" off his debut album "Intravenous Therapy." Having traveled and lived in many countries over the years, Krysle pulls from a wealth of creative influence to create musical artwork. The new single is available on iTunes.

"Witches" was created from a unique combination of alternative pop, chillwave, indie rock, and electronic music. It represents a metaphor for minorities in the "melting pot," as well as a tribute to witches and sorcerers. The world is currently experiencing wars all around - over religion, racism, homophobia, and more. People commit horrible deeds every day in the name of truth - their truth - but as Krysle sings, only our souls can truly read the truth, not our words.

Century City View says, "This song is a tribute to souls and bodies...sinners that apparently, according to recent soundbites, do not deserve to be on Earth."

Like all of his music, this song draws inspiration from his own life and society around him. "Witches" is a follow up to his first single, "Electric Mirror," and continues to address problems and relevant issues in society and the inadequacy projected upon each of us every day. It's a profound melody set to a fantastic arrangement, infused with Hispanic touches reminiscent of his mother's Spanish origins and Western films. It's seductive, yet full of drama, and brings an important commentary to the forefront.

"'Witches' is the kind of song that makes you want to sway away your sorrows under the moonlight," says Krysle.


About Krysle Lip

Krysle Lip is a producer, songwriter, performer, and musical visionary. He's worked with Grammy award winners Florian Lagatta and Darrell Thorp to create his unique sound, marked by an interesting fusion of eclectic instruments whose subtle mix and untamable intensity renders it cinematic. There's a seediness, beauty and despair enraptured in each note.During his childhood Krysle developed his sensibility and creativity, spending hours drawing or talking with the roses in the garden. The creative industries of music, film and fashion have followed him throughout his life along with many hidden notes of poetry. He lists the characters of Stevie Nicks and Jim Morrison as inspirations within his attitude of work, along with a deliberate approach to life. But more importantly, Krysle Lip has always felt the need "to go home;" sadly that place doesn't really exist. He says it's probably a calling or a memory from another place and hopes to gather with his music all the people who feel this way, because they exist. A new world awaits.


Official website: http://kryslelip.com

Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
