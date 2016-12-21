News By Tag
Building & Construction Industry Customer Satisfaction Research Ongoing in 2017 by Pulse of the City
Pulse of the City News is identifying businesses with the strongest customer satisfaction ratings and will soon begin announcing its 2017 Pulse Award winners.
In affiliation with The Stirling Center for Excellence, Pulse researches building and construction companies to identify those that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience. Companies with top ratings receive the Pulse Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction and are posted on the Pulse website with their own Star Page.
Pulse fills a need for businesses and consumers alike, as both thirst for unbiased research results regarding customer service. Consumers can easily verify a company's Pulse star rating, and when they do so they know they can go forward in dealing with that company with its great customer service track record. Knowing that the business has a tradition and track record of customer satisfaction assures them that they should anticipate the same. And the business winners receive valuable feedback and confirmation of their successful performance in the eyes of their customers.
Pulse performs its independent proprietary research on an ongoing annual basis as a service to both consumers and those industry professionals responsible for hiring building and construction companies for new projects. The rating system combines data collected from public and industry nominations and also scours multiple sources, including online customer reviews, blogs, websites, awards and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. The end result is one simple, stable rating for the year.
"One of our goals is to identify companies in the building and construction industry that are providing excellent customer service, and recognize those efforts," says Pulse of the City News Editor Jamie Rawcliffe. "Additionally, we provide a database where hiring managers or others can confirm the Pulse 'star' status of the companies they are considering hiring for future projects. Only the small fraction of companies rating 4 or 5 stars receives the Pulse Award. "
Pulse's database of performance information has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009, so it provides more than just a snapshot of a company and what it has done recently. Its analysis avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor. Negative reviews, true or not, can truly damage a business's reputation. CBN separates legitimate complaints that would be predictors of future customer service from ones that are true outliers or are perhaps unfounded or even insincere.
"The construction industry in particular has generally not made optimizing the customer experience front and center, but there is growing awareness of the need to do better," says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. "The Stirling Center is dedicated to promoting excellence wherever it is found and fostering it where it is not. We are pleased to have teamed with Pulse of the City News with its focus on the real estate, building and construction industry. The Stirling Center provides many forms of training and coaching to help organizations enhance service and results with a sharper, customer-first focus that can lead to repeat business and strong referrals."
If you are hiring for a project and wish to verify whether the candidates earned the Pulse Award, search for that information at www.pulseofthecitynews.com/
About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center
The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the "customer experience" perspective to the industry. The Pulse and Stirling team is dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.
The Stirling Center provides "customer-first"
Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.
Contact
Jamie Rawcliffe
***@pulseofthecitynews.com
