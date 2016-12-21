News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mix 247 EDM Station Re-Launch Announcement
The owners of Mix 247 EDM are announcing a re-launch of the widely popular dance music station the beginning of 2017.
"In 2016 we focused on adding to our team and covering festivals and club events throughout the country. Our team is one of the hardest working, dedicated and knowledgable in the industry." said brand co-owner Syndee
They also noticed with the popularity of the station and brand they had more inquires for adding DJ shows, new music and featured talent.
"With the relaunch of our station we will have more control on when you will be able to hear the 27 different DJ shows each and every week. Our listeners and fans will also get more of a variety of music and brand radio shows created by our own team."
Artists, managers and PR is welcome to send new music to submitmusic@
With so many ways to be connected to the listeners and artists the owners began featuring up and coming to well known fan favorite DJ's on the Mix 247 EDM News Facebook page every Monday at 8pm PT/11 pm ET for a one hour livestream DJ set named Music Monday.
They also created a free app to listen to the station where ever you may venture to.
"Who wants to be chained to your pc all day? Our mobile app is completely free, take us with you on the go so you don't miss a beat."
Not only that but you can hear Mix 247 EDM on 9 AM/FM stations thoughout the US every Saturday 7pm - 9pm ET with more stations being added soon through AM/FM 247 Radio Broadcast Network.
Las Vegas, NV 107.1 FM/AM 1520
Macon, GA 87.9 FM/AM 810
Lancaster, PA 102.1 FM/AM 1640
Tampa, FL 92.1 FM/AM 1630
Milwaukee, WI 104.1 FM
Boulder, CO 100.7 FM
Pittsburgh 107.3 FM
Long Beach, CA 101.5 FM
New Port Richey, FL 88.3 FM
"No other online dance station can be heard on 9 AM/FM stations. You get a taste of what we have to offer every Saturday and with what we have planned for 2017 who knows where we will pop up next. You will want to stay tuned."
Now, having the team established Mix 247 EDM is focusing on promotions and advertising on our station and thoughout social media. Look for more giveaways, contests and tickets throughout 2017. If you would like to advertise on the station send an inquiry to info@mix247edm.com and the staff will be in contact.
Mix 247 EDM is an Electronic Dance Music station produced by Iconici Media. The program is streamed from Montreal Canada, powered, by SoniXcast, which is responsible for the legal, financial and technical aspects of the broadcast, including the payment of music rights fees.
Keep it on Mix 247 EDM for more edm news. Check out our online edm radiostation for 247edm, house, dance, techno, Fashion and more.
Follow Mix 247 EDM
Twitter: twitter.com/
Facebook: facebook.com/
Google+: google.com/+Mix247edm
Instagram: instagram.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse