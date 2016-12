Locksmith Near Me LLC Now Offering Mobile Lock & Key Service in Des Moines, Iowa

Locksmith Near Me LLC, a mobile locksmith services company, is now providing automotive, residential and commercial lock & key service in the Greater Des Moines area.

-- Locksmith Near Me LLC, a national locksmith service company based out of Mesa, Arizona, has announced they have expanded their locksmith service area and have now started offering mobile locksmith service in Des Moines, Arizona. The company, which started offering automotive, residential and commercial locksmith services in the Greater Metro Phoenix area in November has rapidly expanded their service in Arizona and now in Iowa through partnership agreements with experienced independent technicians in Des Moines.Locksmith Near Me LLC offers fast, 15 minute emergency response time and a very low service call price of only $9. "Locksmith Near Me is a relatively new company but through our partnerships with highly professional and experienced independent locksmith technicians we're able to provide high quality and fast service throughout Des Moines." says Tony Salazar, CEO of Locksmith Near Me LLC. "We offer low starting rates for all our locksmith services and are currently offering internet discounts that provide 50% off regular locksmith rates." A review of their website, http://locksmith-- near--me.com lists some of the lock and key services they provide and the starting prices.Locksmith Near Me mobile technicians come prepared and equipped for any job from a simple vehicle lockout to complex commercial lock installations and repairs. They carry the latest technology and sophisticated key cutting machines that enable them to cut and program even high-security car keys, transponders and remotes. They can install new new locks and deadbolts in your home or upgrade your home security with a keyless keypad entry system and even install a complete home security system that enables you to monitor and control your home and smart security devices from a touch screen control panel or remotely from your smartphone or wireless mobile devices. Their highly trained and professional techs can even rekey existing locks or create master key systems for offices and businesses. Technicians are available 24 hours a day and will review the job requirements with the customer and provide an estimate total before any work begins.Locksmith Near Me LLC plans to expand their locksmith services in Iowa and continue expanding nationwide throughout the United States. Locksmith Near Me LLC offers great partnership opportunities for existing locksmith service providers and free locksmith training for any qualified and highly motivated individuals who are seeking a new career in the lucrative field of locksmithing. If you're interested in becoming a Locksmith Near Me partner or want more information about their free locksmith training program, you are encouraged to contact them by phone or through their website for more information.For more information about Locksmith Near Me LLC you can call or visit them online at:Toll Free: 844-234-5400http://Locksmith--Near--Me.comLocksmith Near Me LLC's corporate location is located in Mesa, AZ. All jobs are performed by technicians who are independent contractors. Limited warranty on parts may be provided by the technician. Prices listed are starting prices, additional fees and labor costs may apply. Lock rekeys are based on each lock and may have additional charges. Lockout pricing may vary by lock type or make and model of vehicles. 15 minute response time dependent on time of day, availability and other factors. Contact a representative for more information.