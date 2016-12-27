News By Tag
Celebrating 2016: KeyMedia Public Relations/Denise Marsa Productions Achieves Banner Year
New York, New York (Tuesday, December 27, 2016) – For a small company to fulfill big intentions you have to pick the right clients, create the best strategies and content, and target the audiences you feel will bring your clients' work to the forefront. In 2016 KeyMedia Public Relations had the opportunity to work with photographer Robert Herman in promoting his second book THE PHONE BOOK (Schiffer Publishing) as well as his first self-published book THE NEW YORKERS (Proof Positive Press); Thomas Chapin, Nightbird Song from Oleana Media and Stephanie Castillo; and Dr. Kela Henry, family practitioner, speaker and author, whose new book will be released in 2017. Also this year Denise Marsa Productions formed an alliance with BMG Music Publishing out of Los Angeles, part of the Bertelsmann Group, Germany.
Denise Marsa, company founder and owner, states, "When I first started I didn't realize how much work it would take to attract the right clients. I now realize it's about the fit not about the money." Marsa, an artist herself, was able to get reviews for Herman in The Library Journal, Slate and Gothamist, and succeeded, after 8 months of subtle and diligent pitching, to finally book Herman on the Leonard Lopate Show, something Herman as a long time New Yorker had always wanted to do. Marsa says, "When you make your client's wish come true it is a remarkable feeling."
KMPR helped to bring international attention to Thomas Chapin, Nightbird Song, a film featuring the life of the late, renowned saxophonist, Thomas Chapin; Marsa secured reviews for the film and feature stories in Jazz Journal UK, Jazz Times and Downbeat magazine, to name a few. The film won Best Story at the 2016 Nice International Filmmaker Festival.
Marsa understands how much time it takes to build a project or a talent. Her company was founded on discovering and developing new artists before widening its focus to include health & wellness, nonprofit, and other areas of arts and entertainment. According to clients past and present, too often public relations firms promise quick, short-term results. Marsa's theory is that you have to build and it takes time. From the start you must financially and emotionally prepare your clients for the long haul, and she rarely makes promises she can't keep.
In the spring of 2016, after several years of nurturing a relationship with BMG Songs, Marsa entered into an administrative deal with them. BMG is now looking after her song catalog and also the songs she has an interest in through her production company.
In the midst of this milestone year, Marsa has found the time to work on her one-woman show THE PASS, with theater legend Gretchen Cryer. THE PASS chronicles Marsa's personal odyssey both in entertainment and PR. She plans to launch the show in 2017. No doubt you will be hearing more about THE PASS from KeyMedia Public Relations.
For more information please visit: www.keymediapublicrelations.com
