Anthony Michael Hobbs' Naga Pixie Sreening January 26 – 29, 2017 at BIFF

Bonita Springs International Film Festival to Screen Anthony Michael Hobbs' Naga Pixie January 26 – 29, 2017
Anthony Michael also stars in Naga Pixie as Jason who teams up with friends as he tries to figure out why a Pixie (played by Trinity Breanne Perio) is always nagging them about things they think are trivial such as not hurting animals and respecting nature. His first film One Nation was produced when he was 10 years old and it screened at 10 national film festivals - he won at four. In One Nation, an inspirational film, Hobbs plays Steven who along with his five friends (Jeffrey, Spice, Hope, Rose, and Brianna) decided that they needed to give back to the members of the Armed Forces returning to the U.S. after fighting for our freedoms.
The Bonita Springs International Film Festival is an event of the Arts Center of Bonita presented by the Centers for the Arts. BIFF has a mission to create experiences that bring people together to discover extraordinary films from around the world. It presents over 70 carefully selected narratives, documentaries, animations and shorts. The Bonita Springs International Film Festival will have an opening night on Thursday January 26, 2017, a "house party" on Saturday and the finale awards on Sunday – with panels and discussion throughout.
Recently Anthony Michael Hobbs participated, as a former winner, at the Ocktober Film Festival in New York as host of the youth awards presentation. He is also a motivational speaker and has participated as a guest speaker for former NFL player Joel Gamble's (Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans) foundation's "Career Scholars Program" and for the Root Branch Academy's Youth Film Festival. As an actor Hobbs has garnered six awards from Global Stars Network for his acting. His best known roles include a young Frederick Douglass in the 2013 Emmy Award nominated PBS Special Mini-Series "The American Experience: The Abolitionist"
For more information on the January 26 – 29, 2017 Bonita Springs International Film Festival you can log onto www.ArtCenterBonita.org. For more information about Naga Pixie or One Nation visit Hobbs' website www.anthony-
