Ojashvi Yoga Shala Concludes 300 Hours Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh
Ojashvi Yoga Shala , A registered yoga School with Yoga Alliance USA in Rishikesh Successfully completed its 300Hours Hatha Yoga teacher training course in Rishikesh recently.
The November batch was conducted in a micro group , where in the students participated from United Sates of America, Europe and Asian countries, The Opening ceremony took place on Sunday 6th November 2016 with a fire ceremony and floral welcome to the students .Lead teacher of the school introduced the faculties of the school with a orientation presentation on the teacher training programme. Students were introduced to each other through the Ice Breaking activity.
Students studied a comprehensive curriculum of 300 Hours Yoga teacher training Programme. Course curriculum included the Study of Classical texts on Yoga such as Patanjala Yoga Sutras, Hatha Yoga Pradipeeka, Bagavadageetha and Ayurveda , They had the daily practice of Asana, Pranayama, Kriyas and Bandha , Mudras, Meditation including relaxation techniques.
On Sundays, Students had the opportunities to explore the many places of tourism interest in around the Rishikesh , This was more relaxing and rejuvenating for them as they are able to take a break from their busy schedule of the teacher training .
During, the course time students used to practice the designing the micro class and execute the same as a lead teacher which was helpful to boost their teaching skills and confidence . They also presented the presentations on various topics of the course Curriculum .
The course was concluded on 18th December 2016 in presence of the Swami Atma Jnanananda Giri ji who addressed the Valedictory function with his blessing words to the students.
The Students were conferred with the Successful completion of the course certificate, which is recognized with Yoga Alliance USA. Students can register with RYT500 with Yoga Alliance USA .
Future courses
The School organizes next 300 Hours course from 03rd Apr 2017 To 14th May 2017 and from 30th Oct 2017 To 10th Dec 2017.
