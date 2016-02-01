 
December 2016





Lanika announces Reactis® V2016.2 and Reactis Model Inspector V2016.2 by Reactive Systems

Support for MATLAB® R2016b, new API Functions and other enhancements
 
 
Added support for GNU statement expressions.
Added support for GNU statement expressions.
 
BANGALORE, India - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- Lanika Solutions and Reactive Systems are pleased to announce the release of Reactis® V2016.2 and Reactis Model Inspector V2016.2. The new version includes support for MATLAB® R2016b, adds support for a number of new Simulink® features, adds new API functions, extends the syntax supported by the C Plugin, and includes several other enhancements.

When running a test suite in Reactis, the tool compares output values computed by the model against the output values stored in the tests and flags any differences. To avoid falsely reporting small differences, Reactis let's you specify a tolerance to be used for this comparison. Previously only a relative tolerance could be specified. Beginning in V2016.2 you can alternatively specify an absolute tolerance.

Having large buses at the top-level of a model can be unwieldy when testing. To simplify testing such models, Reactis now includes a capability to unpack top-level buses and create top-level scalar inputs corresponding to each bus element. The unpack routine can also do a data flow analysis of the model and only create inputs for bus elements that are actually used in the model.

For details see the V2016.2 release notes http://reactive-systems.com/mlists.msp?lid=2&itm=169

About Lanika Solutions

Lanika is Advanced Technical Computing Software provider for Engineers and Scientists in Industry, Government and Education. The Company partners with reputed principals viz., Reactive Systems, Breault Research Organization (BRO), FEI-VSG, IAV EasyDoE, MultiMechanics, ExpertControl and Sigma Technology, developing industry-leading technologies that help a wide base of clients throughout the Indian sub-continent solve the toughest engineering problems. The company offers the best technologies for modeling simulation, testing and validation, optical design analysis, 3d visualization and analysis, engine calibration, composite structural analysis, design optimization, feedback control systems, and more.

Visit http://www.lanikasolutions.com to learn more.

About Reactive Systems

Reactive Systems, founded in 1999, is a software testing and validation company with offices in Cary, NC and Nagoya, Japan.

Visit http://www.reactive-systems.com to learn more.

Reactis is a registered trademark of Reactive Systems, Inc. MATLAB, Simulink, and Stateflow are registered trademarks of The MathWorks.

Mr. Nishath Ahmed
+91-80-2548 4844
info@lanikasolutions.com
