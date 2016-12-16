News By Tag
Stacks FX Releases the Crazy 8 Tremolo Pedal
Long Beach guitar pedal company ready to make waves at NAMM 2017
"I love this pedal so much," said David Davis (Engineer for Miguel, Wu Tang, and Keith Urban), "It has so many options that I'd never seen in a tremolo before. The tap tempo and the division options are so slick. I've used it on Rhodes, Wurlitzer, and an old Korg. It's smooth, creamy, and really just sounds great. No signal loss or weird crunch."
The Release of the Crazy 8 coincides with the launch of a brand new Stacks FX website. Featuring all new content and demo videos, their entire line of pedals is now available for purchase on their online store. In January the company will be exhibiting at the NAMM show in Hall E, booth 1189, with a new lil' Series compressor planned for launch at the show. 2017 is primed to be a big year for Stacks FX, with more exciting products being developed every day.
About Stacks FX
Stacks FX was founded in Long Beach by Miguel Vasquez and Brian Frederick in 2014 with the goal of creating unique pedal modifications not yet seen on the market. All parts are sourced specifically to maintain the purest and richest tones, and every pedal is hand assembled, hand wired, and hand painted, then personally tested by the builder to ensure a quality experience for consumers. Stacks FX has been lauded for their products since inception, and their Native Lung reverb was featured on "Pensado's Place" as one of the top ten pedals to have on your pedal board.
See more at http://www.StacksFX.com
