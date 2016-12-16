News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Preston Mazda's Certified Pre-Owned Program Excels
Each and every Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a 12-Month/12,000-
Our 7-Year/100,000-
Complimentary 24-Hour Emergency Roadside Assistance services include jump starts, flat tire changes, towing to the nearest authorized Mazda dealership, lockout assistance, and gas delivery. Each vehicle is required to pass a strong 150-point inspection performed by a factory-trained Mazda technician.
In order to increase the coverage of your Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, utilize our Mazda Total Advantage and Extended Confidence plans, with a variety of available term and mileage intervals. Each Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a full vehicle history statement and three-year Buyback Protection from Experian. The Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Limited Vehicle and Limited Powertrain Warranties are interchangeable to future owners at zero cost.
http://www.prestonmazda.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse