Preston Mazda's Certified Pre-Owned Program Excels

 
 
PRESTON, Md. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Here at Preston Mazda, our mantra is that Driving Matters. This is why only the best maintained late-model vehicles make the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned cut. They have to prove themselves by passing an intense 150-point inspection. Each vehicle is analyzed and tested to ensure it meets the highest of standards. You can feel positive that your Mazda is made to last a long time.

Each and every Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Vehicle Warranty with no deductible on covered repairs, which starts up when the factory warranty ends. If it is out of warranty, the 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Vehicle Warranty starts on the purchase date.

Our 7-Year/100,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty has you covered, no matter the part. In the uncommon event that a covered part needs to be replaced or repaired, your out-of-pocket cost will be nothing at Mazda Dealers across America. Mazda Certified Pre-Owned buyers and qualified family are covered 24/7 with the complimentary Mazda 24-Hour Emergency Roadside Assistance Program for the duration of the warranty in America and Canada.

Complimentary 24-Hour Emergency Roadside Assistance services include jump starts, flat tire changes, towing to the nearest authorized Mazda dealership, lockout assistance, and gas delivery. Each vehicle is required to pass a strong 150-point inspection performed by a factory-trained Mazda technician.

In order to increase the coverage of your Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, utilize our Mazda Total Advantage and Extended Confidence plans, with a variety of available term and mileage intervals. Each Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a full vehicle history statement and three-year Buyback Protection from Experian. The Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Limited Vehicle and Limited Powertrain Warranties are interchangeable to future owners at zero cost.

http://www.prestonmazda.com/search/certified/tp/c:10/
Preston Mazda
