Pittsville Ford Changing Location

 
PITTSVILLE, Md. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Pittsville Ford is excited to be changing locations, making it easier for our customers to get access to their favorite dealership. Our location will now be directly on Route 50, allowing our customers to leave and get into our dealership easier than ever. We know how important easy access is for the modern customer, which is why your friends here at Pittsville Ford took notice and decided that it would be better for everyone if we were able to move to a location directly on Route 50. No longer will you have to worry about leaving the highway, as Pittsville Ford will be right there for all your Ford needs. If you are in the market for a Ford in Pittsville, it is easier than ever to come down to Pittsville and grab that Ford that you and your family have always wanted at a price that takes it easy on your budget.

The plan is for our old location to be turned into a Quick Lane service station. This will help us service your Ford in Pittsville more efficiently. Our goal is always to complete any service or sales task in a timely manner, at a level of performance that will keep our customers coming back whenever they need their Ford serviced. It is never easy to find a service station that you and your family can rely on, but you can always count on your friends here at Pittsville Ford to get the job done. Between the new location on Route 50 for Pittsville Ford and the new Quick Lane service station, Pittsville Ford is making waves and will always be your go-to dealership for buying or servicing your Ford in Pittsville.

Pittsville Ford
