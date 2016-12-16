 
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes BAC Florida Bank as a Gold Member
 
 
DORAL, Fla. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes BAC Florida Bank as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as BAC Florida Bank will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to BAC Florida Bank!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About BAC Florida Bank

BAC Florida Bank, a Florida banking corporation supervised by the State of Florida and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. As of December 31, 2014, BAC Florida Bank and subsidiaries had over 12,000 customers, 152 employees, $1,611 million in assets and $1,267 million in deposits. BAC Florida Bank is part of The Pellas Group.

Although the majority of theirr customers live abroad, mainly in Latin America, we also offer products and services to Domestic customers. They provide a wide array of banking and financial products and services to a variety of individual, corporate, and institutional customers

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact BAC Florida Bank

http://www.bacflorida.com

Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
