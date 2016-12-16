News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes BAC Florida Bank as a Gold Member
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes BAC Florida Bank as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to BAC Florida Bank!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About BAC Florida Bank
BAC Florida Bank, a Florida banking corporation supervised by the State of Florida and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. As of December 31, 2014, BAC Florida Bank and subsidiaries had over 12,000 customers, 152 employees, $1,611 million in assets and $1,267 million in deposits. BAC Florida Bank is part of The Pellas Group.
Although the majority of theirr customers live abroad, mainly in Latin America, we also offer products and services to Domestic customers. They provide a wide array of banking and financial products and services to a variety of individual, corporate, and institutional customers
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact BAC Florida Bank
http://www.bacflorida.com
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse