First Series of Music Street Journal Archive Books Complete

The sixth book in the series Music Street Journal - The Early Years has been completed. That completes the set archiving all Music Street Journal articles published from 1998 through 2000.

Contact

Gary Hill PR

***@musicstreetjournal.com Gary Hill PR

End

-- Music Street Journal (musicstreetjournal.com)is beginning the run-up to a major milestone. When the February 2018 issue goes live, it will mark twenty years of Music Street Journal. In the time remaining to that milestone all articles at Music Street Journal are being compiled into book format. The first set of those books, Music Street Journal - The Early Years has been released over the last few months.The books include all the articles published at MSJ from the first issue in February of 1998 to December of 2000. The first volume includes all progressive rock CD (and one DVD) reviews published for artists whose names start with the letters A-L. The second volume includes the rest of the progressive rock CD reviews for that time period. Volume three has all the heavy metal CD reviews, while volume for includes all the other (labeled "non-prog") CD reviews. The fifth volume has all the interviews, and the final (sixth) volume includes all the concert reviews. The books are available in both hardcover and paperback versions at lulu.com/strangesound.There are many other books available at that same location, including a couple new editions. A special Tenth Anniversary Hard Cover Edition of The Strange Sound of Cthulhu: Music Inspired by the Writings of H.P. Lovecraft was recently released. That release came about a week after the brand new book from the same author (Gary Hill) Poetry of the Air: A Collection of Love Letters from Musicians to Music.The Strange Sound of Cthulhu: Music Inspired by the Writings of H.P. Lovecraft has earned some great reviews in the ten years since it was released. For instance, in Dark Realms magazine, Russell Williams said, "The Strange Sound of Cthulhu is a fascinating compilation of musical artists who have paid homage to the father of modern horror, in turn adding their own new chapters to Lovecraft¹s ever-growing cult mythology. Highly recommended for rock historians and Lovecraft aficionados alike." H.P. Lovecraft expert S.T. Joshi said the book was "one of the most interesting books I've ever read."The title to the new book Poetry of the Air: A Collection of Love Letters from Musicians to Music comes from a quote attributed to Jean-Paul Richter: " Music is the poetry of the air." The book includes exclusive interviews with musicians including Tommy James, Bun E. Carlos, members or former members of bands including Judas Priest, Yes, Rage, Klaatu, Genesis, Hawkind, King's X, Head East, California Guitar Trio, King Crimson, Dream Theater, Uriah Heep, Electric Prunes and many more. The interviews all bring unique perspectives to the passion that is music. Heath Alberts of "The Rockford Blog" called it "ridiculously interesting"and said, "this work is a must-have for the serious music enthusiast."