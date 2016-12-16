 
News By Tag
* Contemporary Philosophy
* Trumpisms
* Conservative Quotes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mechanicsburg
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

The Small Book of Practical Wisdom for Regular People by Terry Ray

Sunbury Press has released "The Small Book of Practical Wisdom for Regular People" by Terry Ray
 
 
The Small Book of Practical Wisdom ...
The Small Book of Practical Wisdom ...
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Contemporary Philosophy
* Trumpisms
* Conservative Quotes

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Mechanicsburg - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Products

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Dec. 21, 2016 - PRLog -- Sunbury Press has released

The Small Book of Practical Wisdom for Regular People by Terry Ray.

About the Book:
"There is a vast ocean of information available today …and barely a drop of Wisdom."

You will not find any ancient Chinese wisdom nor mysterious quotes from The Tibetan Book of the Dead in this book. The practical insights found here are 100 original sayings by the author. Reminiscent of a modern day Mark Twain, Terry Ray's wisdom and wit grew out of the experiences of his chaotic, adventurous, happy, tragic, confusing, loving, brokenhearted, betrayed, accomplished, failed, successful, unpredictable life.

The author's autobiography in bullet points:

• Born and raised in a four room mill house heated by a small coal stove
• One big mean older brother, two cold unloving unhappy parents
• Bizarre number of deaths surrounding childhood
• Life on the streets, other eccentric neglected boys, games, fights, trouble, arrests
• Smart, no direction, athletic, considered cute by the girls, paid off well
• Surprise escape from neighborhood via full athletic scholarship
• Unhappy, dropped out of college, wandered a year in Europe alone
• Back to college, summers hitch hiked U.S., surprisingly graduated with decent grades
• War, military pilot, injured, hospitals, many lost buddies, medical discharge
• Married, kids, master's degree, law degree
• Elementary school teacher, trial lawyer, estate planner, law professor, novelist
• Several divorces, nine kids, bankrupt, welfare, financial success, some fame
• US Congress run, radio talk show host, morning TV personality
• Stage actor, director, singer, tap dancer, bit parts in movies
• Met four U.S. presidents, ten grandchildren, excellent cook
• Last living member of my original family, watercolor artist, skilled builder
• Cheated death too many times, odds are rising against
• Comedian, single, live alone, visit kids and grandkids, love them
• Still athletic, play football, baseball, basketball with kids, still boxing
• Kind of happy, laugh a lot, cry sometimes, always singing
• Go on many adventures looking for myself

The Small Book of Practical Wisdom for Regular People
• Hardcover
• Publisher: Sunbury Press, Inc. (November 30, 2016)
• Language: English
• ISBN-13: 978-1620067420
• Product Dimensions: 8 x 0.5 x 5 inches
• Shipping Weight: 1 pound

For more information, please see:
http://www.sunburypressstore.com/The-Small-Book-of-Practi...
End
Source:
Email:***@sunburypress.com Email Verified
Phone:18553388359
Tags:Contemporary Philosophy, Trumpisms, Conservative Quotes
Industry:Books
Location:Mechanicsburg - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sunbury Press, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 21, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share