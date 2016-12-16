 
Argolian Films Releases Promotional Video On Keyboardist, Tom Alexander's Latest Release

Feature highlights new iTunes release currently available on iTunes.
 
 
Argolian (Argos) Films
Argolian (Argos) Films
MIAMI - Dec. 21, 2016 - PRLog -- Argolian Films has completed production and released a five-minute promotional feature on the latest album release, "Overbrook Avenue," from veteran keyboardist/composer, Tom Alexander.  The feature, entitled "Overbrook Avenue: A Talk with Tom Alexander," includes an interview with the artist as well as behind the scenes footage and historical photos pertaining to the album's overall concept. Alexander describes the recording as his most personal to date, and "the soundtrack to my childhood."

Argolian Films is headed by Alexander's son, Peter. Peter Alexander is the fourth generation connected to the film industry. His great-grandfather, grandfather, and father all worked in the cinema business. Tom Alexander also is a screenwriter, voice actor, and broadcaster.

Argolian Films just released, "Connections Part II: Final Affairs," a crime drama about a boxer turned mob boss. Argolian Films has two projects currently on the docket for 2017 including a yet to titled horror film.

"Overbrook Avenue: A Talk with Tom Alexander" can be viewed here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BHOHlYTNZA).

Argolian Films
Miami - Florida - United States
