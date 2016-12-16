News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Argolian Films Releases Promotional Video On Keyboardist, Tom Alexander's Latest Release
Feature highlights new iTunes release currently available on iTunes.
Argolian Films is headed by Alexander's son, Peter. Peter Alexander is the fourth generation connected to the film industry. His great-grandfather, grandfather, and father all worked in the cinema business. Tom Alexander also is a screenwriter, voice actor, and broadcaster.
Argolian Films just released, "Connections Part II: Final Affairs," a crime drama about a boxer turned mob boss. Argolian Films has two projects currently on the docket for 2017 including a yet to titled horror film.
"Overbrook Avenue: A Talk with Tom Alexander" can be viewed here (https://www.youtube.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse